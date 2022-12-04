Dior presents a starry celestial spectacle at the Egyptian pyramids of Giza

Kim Jones, Creative Director of Dior Men, couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect setting to showcase the fashion houses’ Celestial Fall 2023 menswear collection.

In some ways, the pyramids of Giza stole the show on Saturday. Ancient wonders lit up against the night sky evoked an otherworldly feeling as 75 models paraded down the LED-lit runway to the sound of techno music.

But the designs also held their own, capping off a year that celebrated the world-renowned French brand’s 75th anniversary.

The Celestial collection and show was inspired by a fascination with the ancient world and how the past shapes the future or an idea of ​​the future of the past, Jones writes in the show’s notes.

His interest in ancient Egypt is in the stars and the sky, he says, and both the collection and the exhibition have the idea of ​​being guided by the stars.

He notes that Christian Dior stumbled upon a literal star on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris in 1946, and he took it as a sign to start his own haute couture house.

This year’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show took place on January 21 to coincide with Dior’s anniversary. Jones transformed the Parisian bridge Pont Alexandre III into a podium to symbolize the links between past, present and future.

The Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in June recreated the seaside town of Granville in Normandy, Dior’s birthplace, and the English countryside of Charleston to pay homage to the late British painter Duncan Grant.

Jones unveiled two collections in Cairo this week, the first being the Dior x Denim Tears line at an event at the Grand Egyptian Museum on Friday. The museum, adjacent to the pyramids, partially opened for private events this month but has not yet opened to the public.

Spanish actor Aron Piper attends the Dior x Denim Tears photocall on December 2, 2022 at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. All photos: Getty Images

The capsule collection was designed by Tremaine Emory, creative director of activewear brand Denim Tears.

The line has given a taste of Jones’ signature sportswear knitwear with luxury through collaborations, such as Air Dior, since taking over as helm of Dior Men in 2018.

While the Dior x Denim Tears and Celestial shows lacked the star power that follows fashion capitals like London, Milan and Paris, several notable celebrities and influencers were in attendance.

Among them was British model Naomi Campbell, who said she was happy because for me Egypt is part of Africa. And so it’s a big deal that Dior and Kim Jones have chosen to be here.

South Korean singer, actor and model Cha Eun-woo arrived at Cairo airport to fans chanting his name.

I was so surprised, said the K-pop star, with more than 31 million followers on Instagram. The National at the Celestial show on Saturday.

Dressed in a sparkly turquoise sweater with a matching bag, he said he was happy for the attention and very excited as it is his first time in Egypt.

Other international celebrities included Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, British actor Robert Pattinson, Scottish actor Thomas Doherty, South Korean rapper and Dior Global Ambassador Oh Se-hun, Spanish actor Aron Piper, Colombian singer Manuel Turizo and American model Amber Valletta.

Among the stars of the region were the Tunisian actor and filmmaker Dhafer LAbidine, the Egyptian actor Amr Youssef and the Egyptian-Canadian Aladdin actor Mena Massoud.

It’s a very iconic moment, I think, for the brand, being here in the Middle East and doing a massive show, Qatari influencer Abdulla Al Abdulla, founder of his eponymous skincare and fragrance brand , said The National.

The 25-minute fashion show kicked off shortly after 6 p.m. in darkness and silence before the pyramids and runway lit up. The models paraded through the collection, walking in the distance like shadows before walking directly past the onlookers.

Colors started out as neutral grays, beiges and whites before pops of bright yellow and orange were added. Jones calls it a graduation of grays giving way to the desert palette of day to night, with hints of a fiery sunset filtering in between.

It feels like the models are going on a sci-fi expedition to the moon or galaxies far, far away. They wore sunglasses, helmets, backpacks, utility boots and mosquito nets, adopting a notion of futuristic armory.

The distinction between masculine and feminine cuts is blurred, as in the case of woolen half kilts that flowed down the back of trousers. The concept originated from the bias pleated skirt of a 1950s Dior archive dress called Good Fortune.

Technical outerwear is paired with couture finishes, and comfort and practicality are privileged as ultimate luxuries.

For the grand finale, the 75 models made a final pass in front of the audience before lining up in front of the pyramids and leaving the stage.

In an odd juxtaposition to earlier techno beats, a live orchestra then played a 35-minute set by Vivaldis The four Seasons by contemporary classical composer Max Richter. Colored lasers and spotlights illuminated the scene and the ancient wonders remained the center of attention.

Singers and bands have performed at the pyramids in the past, including recently Red Hot Chili Peppers and Maroon 5. But a fashion show from one of the world’s most recognizable brands is a first.

Egypt has recently seized the opportunity to boost tourism by broadening its appeal through arts and cultural events.

In October, fashion house Stefano Ricci celebrated its 50th anniversary by presenting its collection at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.

Last month, Art Degypt held its second contemporary art exhibition Forever is Now at the pyramids and Dior was a gold sponsor.

Among the Egyptian government figures present at the Diors Celestial show were the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, the Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and the eminent Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.

Before the show, Waziri took the Dior team to the Saqqara pyramid and posted about the visit on his Instagram account.

The goal is undoubtedly to create global ambassadors for the Egyptian brand.

French singer Orelsan, who has worked with Dior for the past year on their concert outfits, had some positive things to say about his first visit to the country.

It’s really magical and I feel really lucky to be here, he said The National. I want to come back, so I hope other people feel the same.

The pyramids will be waiting for you.

