Henry Singer menswear to dress downtown with ICE District move in 2023





Content of the article Downtown menswear and lighting retailer Henry Singer plans to celebrate 85 years in business with a new headquarters in Edmonton Ice District.

Content of the article In 2023, the store is expected to slip into a 10,000 square foot space at Stantec Tower, just northwest of its current home at Manulife Place, the company said in a news release Monday.

Content of the article Jordan Singer, president of Henry Singer Fashion Group and grandson of the company’s namesake, told Postmedia he loves the vibe of the soon-to-be-home stores amid office towers, downtown hotels and arena. We can see this new energy emerging from the neighborhood, and we really wanted to be a part of it, Singer said. The company said it partnered with McKinley Studios to create the new space. Downtown Edmonton welcomes Loblaws City Market after long delay Edmonton budget: sports and recreation, social services, major public transit topics at public hearing Singer said the design effort is still ongoing, adding that while he can’t discuss specifics for the new location yet, he’s confident a physical store will appeal to customers.

Content of the article In our age where you can go online, buy anything and have it delivered to your doorstep, we can create an experience that simply doesn’t exist online, he said. It’s something you have to actually step into, feel it, touch it and be a part of it. The Government of Alberta’s Economic Dashboard saw apparel and accessories retail trade jump 13.4% to nearly $392 million in September, from more than $345 million a year earlier. early. Additionally, demand for brick-and-mortar stores remains resilient despite varying and rising vacancy rates for commercial properties since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate advisers Avison Young said in a statement. fall 2022 market report. According to companies vitality index, weekly retail visitor volume in Edmonton saw a 55% increase in mid-November compared to early March 2020, shortly before the onset of the pandemic. Singer sees the new location as an opportunity to enhance the retail shopping experience for loyal customers while attracting new ones. All businesses need to reinvent themselves and maintain relevance, he said. We consider the Ice District to be the right place for that, and for this next generation. [email protected] @hamdiissawi

