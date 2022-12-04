Death notice of Keith A. Wetzel – The Hutchinson Daily News





Keith A. Wetzel, 77, of Hutchinson, died after a courageous battle with an inflexible illness at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 31, 1945 in Parkville, Missouri, to George and Tena Wetzel. Keith married Maribell S. Chiles on March 30, 1985. His love for family was evident to all who knew him. Keith would say God’s greatest blessing to him was his son, Reed, and his granddaughters, Amity and Isla. Keith graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1963 and attended Hutchinson Community College and Wichita State University. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and served as the deputy of the 346th Military Police Company during those enlistment years. Keith began his retail career working for Calhouns in Wichita. He also worked for Klines and Sheplers, continuing his career in menswear. Keith was part owner of Havners, where he excelled in buying and selling fine menswear. Additionally, he and his father were partners in T & G Investments for twenty years. During this time, they invested in real estate and local stocks. Keith had a love for cars even before he knew how to drive. During his life, he enjoyed owning many classic cars, which he refurbished and participated in various car shows. Keith’s favorite car was a 1958 Impala which featured at many local car shows. He enjoyed meeting and discussing the finer points of not only his own cars, but those of others as well. Keith enjoyed golf, playing cards and the camaraderie of his friends as a member of the Prairie Dunes Country Club. He was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, where Keith attended as a child and joined him when he returned to Hutchinson. Keith was also a Scoutmaster for many years. He enjoyed camping and helping the boys earn a variety of merit badges. Keith and his son, Reed, shared many great memories going to summer camps, weekend outings and learning different skills. Keith is survived by: his wife of 37 years, Maribell of Hutchinson; son, Reed Allen Wetzel, and wife, Danielle; two granddaughters, Amity Marie and Isla Sue, all of Wichita, Kansas; and a sister, Dr. Linda Erickson of Hutchinson. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Tena Wetzel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Avenue, with Pastor Del Strecker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, with military honors conducted by the Kansas Army National Guard. Friends can call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Hutchinson Animal Sanctuary or Emanuel Lutheran Church, care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Posted on December 03, 2022 Posted in Hutchinson Daily News

