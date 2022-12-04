Fashion Week looks at traditional and changing beauty standards

Chances are, when you think of models on the catwalk, a certain image comes to mind of tall, slender lines of women strutting around.

Maybe many of them are even blonde and white women that come easily to mind. Although not an image representative of the wider community, it is a common and stereotypical body type associated with fashion from years of images on TV, magazines and in other media.

Northwest Arkansas Fall Fashion Week challenged that very image with its choice of subjects and with the portrayal of all body types, skin colors and genders on its stage. The day-long event of panel discussions and parades took place at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on November 12.

Speakers that day touched on the changing landscape of gendered clothing choice, the influence of various cultures on American fashion, body positivity and neutrality, conventional beauty standards and how to change them, sustainability fashion and more throughout the afternoon, before the runway shows.

PINK OR BLUE

If you’ve ever wondered why little boys are traditionally dressed in blue and little girls in pink, you’re not alone.

Local queer fashion and costume designer Aubrey Costello and Lisa Corrigan, Ph.D., professor of communication and director of the gender studies program at the University of Arkansas, kicked off the week-long events of NWA’s fall fashion with this specific topic – first by acknowledging the existence of gender diets.

Gender regimes are the many ways in which gender affects the way we live, work and interact with others. Corrigan described gender regimes as having structural levels, meaning there are cultural expectations around gender; as well as at institutional levels, causing people to behave in certain gender normative ways in families, churches or workplaces.

Of course, how the two levels intersect is very personal, she said.

“There are different expectations at different historical times about how bodies are supposed to be costumed in different spaces,” Corrigan said.

In the modern era, the genre became a hot topic around the 1950s, just after World War II. It’s no coincidence, Corrigan said. The result of the war was something scholars call “agency panic.”

“There was a huge push to define something that was a normal genre,” she said. “All the psychological literature, the business literature, the political literature of the post-war period talks about what it’s like to become normal – what behaviors are normal, what bodies are normal, how do we dress to pretend to us?”

Children’s clothing in particular is a way to map the anxiety of particular cultures at certain times, Corrigan said. Agency panic was a way of coping with the trauma of war and its aftermath, and its result was to produce conformity.

Before that time, children wore the same thing as infants. Both boys and girls wore white dresses until a certain age.

Costello added that the uniformity of dressing all children in white dresses until a certain age was purely economical, which made dressing children cheaper and easier.

Once children reached the typical age for colorful clothing, boys were assigned red as a symbol of masculinity and combat while girls wore light blue or other pastels.

“That flipped mid-century,” Corrigan said. “The fact that it wasn’t always that way tells us that colors, clothing, and our expectations of bodies change over time.”

The emergence of other clothes for young children started as luxury items, making it a status symbol to dress them differently, Costello said. It became a milestone when a boy received his first pair of pants – the ultimate gender award at the time.

As Corrigan and Costello spoke, a few models arrived on stage, showing off Costello’s Spring 2023 collection, which they described as Art Nouveau with designs deliberately designed not to be constrained to any particular body type. Costello said they were inspired by fashion revivals, particularly late 1960s medievalism.

The 60s were an exciting time for fashion changes, the two say, as the feminist movement gave way to more androgynous looks for women, more pants, suits, etc., and more peacock for men, in which clothing was suddenly available in far more colors and patterns and more detail-oriented than before.

Costello hopes current fashion will continue to move away from the binary and stop conceptualizing androgynous clothing as a “light of masculinity.” They pointed out that 21st century black drag queens were laying the groundwork for transgender clothing to eventually become a recognizable category.

Corrigan noted that the continued existence of the anti-trans panic in the United States is a dangerous part of the current climate.

“It’s terrifying because it’s really about monitoring bodies and punishing bodies for the way they move through the world,” she said.

Costello agreed, saying the same type of thinking could lead to greater alienation from disabled, aging, or anyone outside the narrow definition of “normal.”

BEAUTY STANDARDS

What is conventional Western beauty and where does it come from? That’s the question that sparked a conversation between Walmart Beauty’s Sonia Spinx and filmmaker and storyteller Jess Whalen about the silently agreed-upon markers of beauty in the worlds of fashion, cosmetics and screen.

In the spirit of Spinx, this has a lot to do with your upbringing.

“It’s just important to question the things people tell us, especially when it comes to beauty,” Spinx said. “It’s such a personal, authentic connection to the people of the world and the things that matter to you…and it’s also a way to make a lot of money.”

It starts with what you hear as a kid, Spinx said. What your mothers, teachers, and other influencers say about your appearance sticks with you and paves the way for your understanding of what beauty is in your life.

Whalen said she gets a lot of messages about beauty standards, judging by who’s on the big screen. Even if you have strong internal voices touting your unique and personal beauty, that may not be enough to drown out the underlying message in the media of what people want to see.

“On the movie side, the media side, a lot of that voice of who deserves to be seen or to play the main character in a movie, to wear that look in advertising or magazine photos is a blonde person cis-thin, gender-appropriate, and only dressed a certain way,” she said.

These messages are reinforced, for example, when larger sizes are not available in stores, or are at a higher price, sending a not-so-subtle message that the shopper may not be as worthy to wear a certain item, Whalen said.

She urged the public to think about how these decisions are made in the larger system, which ultimately comes down to those in power. Those who have the money to order parts or make marketing choices for a business have biases that come to be known as a standard ideal shape or appearance.

Spinx agreed that representation of all kinds is necessary for individuals to feel comfortable, beautiful and dignified no matter what they buy or use to influence their appearance.

For example, in a recent photo decision to market boxes of hair dye to Walmart customers, she noticed that the images of hair had textures common only to white people. Simply including pictures of all hair types and textures can make more customers feel like the product is for them.

“Just the ability to really transform what you look like, to exude what you feel, connects people with you,” Spinx said. “We have a voice to expect big businesses and brands on Instagram to reflect the things that make us feel better and worthy and recognize us for the authentic, beautiful person we want to see in ourselves and in people. others and not just the Kate Mosses of the world.”

The INTERFORMs Model Citizen campaign led to Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week in Fall 2022. The campaign used its platform to promote civic engagement ahead of panel discussions and runway shows by highlighting voter registration and education information and opportunities. (Courtesy picture)

