Camila Giorgi wishes you Merry Christmas with a red mini dress NEW PICTURE!





Camille Giorgi posted a photo on her official Instagram profile which sees her wearing a short fiery red dress, in what is an obvious Christmas outfit, with her followers and fans literally going crazy over the photo. Camila wrote vacation as the title of the post, to mark the start of her vacation until the start of the next season. The beautiful Italian has published on her Instagram profile stunning shots that feature her with various types of outfits or in a swimsuit. Below you can watch the last photo with the super red mini dress shared by Camila on Instagram: Camila Giorgi’s season In 2022, after playing the last annual Grand Slam tournament, she no longer participates in any WTA events, also dropping out of the Billie Jean King Cup final with the Italian national team due to plantar fasciitis. She thus closes the season with only sixteen tournaments to her credit in 67th place in the world rankings. Her season is ending, with no more matches for her after the final match of the US Open second round against Madison Keys. It will therefore be four teams that will leave for Glasgow to represent Italy in the final stages of the Billie Jean King Cup: Martina Trevisa, Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The girls, led by Tathiana Garbin, will have to face the two teams that were part of the mini-group with them during the week of November: in group A, there are also Canada and Switzerland. During the matches, Giorgi wears the designer clothes of this brand also to test them in the most extreme situations, in order to achieve the maximum resistance of the fabrics in the segment of luxury sportswear for women. The Giomila brand is officially presented at the Circolo del Tennis Firenze 1898 in September 2021. During the event, funds are collected and then donated by the tennis player to the Meyer Children’s Hospital. Source: Official Instagram of Camila Giorgi

