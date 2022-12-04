Poland’s Meronk wins Australian Open men’s title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A stunning 12-yard putt from the back of the final green for the Eagle was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature for his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.

Meronk, who treated himself to the luxury of strolling the final hole with a three-stroke lead, extended the game-winning advantage to five strokes to cap a stunning 4-under 66 on Sunday.

He completed a week of relaxation for Poland’s first winner as he stayed with relatives of his partner nearby and was able to walk to the course each day to shoot 73-66-63-66 to become the first European to win the title since Rory McIlroy in 2013.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai fought off final challenges from young Australian Grace Kim and then her playing partner, South Korea’s Jiyai Shin, to claim the Australian Open women’s title in one fell swoop. The women’s competition was held at the same time as the men’s tournament on alternate tees.

Meronk, who broke through with his victory at the Irish Open this year, was too stable for Australian playing partners Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Scott finished second at 9 under with Lee another shot for third.

Western Australian Haydn Barron also nailed a monster putt for the Eagle in the final final to tie fourth with Spaniard Alejandro Canizares at 7 under.

I’m super excited and to finish like this on the 18th hole is just unreal. I’m so grateful, thank you for all the support and I’ve enjoyed this week so much, Meronk said.

I felt really good again today. I kept doing what I’ve been doing for the last two days and it worked out pretty well. I’m super proud of myself, proud of my team and super happy right now.

Buhai tapped for par after seeing Shins’ birdie attempt to force a failed shoot-off to the right of the cup and she added the title to her Womens Open crown with a total of 12 under.

It was a double family celebration for Buhai with her husband Dave as the caddy. And also compensation after he couldn’t carry the bag when he won the British Open.

It’s the icing on the cake I guess. And obviously at the last minute, having Dave on the bag, it’s very special to be able to celebrate together, Buhai said.

He was good today. It was a little easier for him to be inside the ropes than outside the ropes. You are a little more in control. I have a lot of friends and family here, it’s very cool.

Shin edged Australian Hannah Green by one stroke for second place with Kim fourth at 9 under, one ahead of fellow Aussie Minjee Lee.

Buhai was seemingly in control for most of the final day, but she left the door ajar with stray shots on the 10th and 14th and it was young Kim who emerged as her biggest threat.

Kim, playing in the group up front, birdied on the 15th to sneak within a shot of the header. But, after finding a greenside bunker in two on the 17th, she left the third shot in the sand and had to settle for par.

Kim and Buhai were tied for the lead after the South African wasted the long par-3 16th, but she still had two par-fives to go.

And the Australians’ charge slipped again after they found shaft trouble on the final short par-5 hole and had to settle for a disastrous double bogey.

Shin was apparently out of action at 5 over par after 13 holes. But she made her way with birdies on the 15th and 17th, then saw that crucial two-yard birdie attempt slip past the cut on the 18th.

Meronk was steady after taking the lead with birdies on the first two holes in stark contrast to his fellow Aussies.

Scott made his move on the back nine with a three-yard birdie putt on the 12th to cut the lead to two, then scrambled a par on the next after missing the green with his approach shot.

Meronk’s only mistake came on the 13th when a slapped approach shot from a light rough found a greenside bunker and he failed to get up and down for par.

But he immediately bounced back with a birdie on the next hole to give Scott a two-shot buffer back.

The Australians’ quest for another national title to match their 2009 victory ended when he pushed his drive to the 17th hole. It forced him to use a provisional ball, landing a double bogey and allowing Meronk to make a stress-free run to the 18th hole.

