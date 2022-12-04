Fashion
Poland’s Meronk wins Australian Open men’s title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A stunning 12-yard putt from the back of the final green for the Eagle was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature for his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.
Meronk, who treated himself to the luxury of strolling the final hole with a three-stroke lead, extended the game-winning advantage to five strokes to cap a stunning 4-under 66 on Sunday.
He completed a week of relaxation for Poland’s first winner as he stayed with relatives of his partner nearby and was able to walk to the course each day to shoot 73-66-63-66 to become the first European to win the title since Rory McIlroy in 2013.
South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai fought off final challenges from young Australian Grace Kim and then her playing partner, South Korea’s Jiyai Shin, to claim the Australian Open women’s title in one fell swoop. The women’s competition was held at the same time as the men’s tournament on alternate tees.
Meronk, who broke through with his victory at the Irish Open this year, was too stable for Australian playing partners Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Scott finished second at 9 under with Lee another shot for third.
Western Australian Haydn Barron also nailed a monster putt for the Eagle in the final final to tie fourth with Spaniard Alejandro Canizares at 7 under.
I’m super excited and to finish like this on the 18th hole is just unreal. I’m so grateful, thank you for all the support and I’ve enjoyed this week so much, Meronk said.
I felt really good again today. I kept doing what I’ve been doing for the last two days and it worked out pretty well. I’m super proud of myself, proud of my team and super happy right now.
Buhai tapped for par after seeing Shins’ birdie attempt to force a failed shoot-off to the right of the cup and she added the title to her Womens Open crown with a total of 12 under.
It was a double family celebration for Buhai with her husband Dave as the caddy. And also compensation after he couldn’t carry the bag when he won the British Open.
It’s the icing on the cake I guess. And obviously at the last minute, having Dave on the bag, it’s very special to be able to celebrate together, Buhai said.
He was good today. It was a little easier for him to be inside the ropes than outside the ropes. You are a little more in control. I have a lot of friends and family here, it’s very cool.
Shin edged Australian Hannah Green by one stroke for second place with Kim fourth at 9 under, one ahead of fellow Aussie Minjee Lee.
Buhai was seemingly in control for most of the final day, but she left the door ajar with stray shots on the 10th and 14th and it was young Kim who emerged as her biggest threat.
Kim, playing in the group up front, birdied on the 15th to sneak within a shot of the header. But, after finding a greenside bunker in two on the 17th, she left the third shot in the sand and had to settle for par.
Kim and Buhai were tied for the lead after the South African wasted the long par-3 16th, but she still had two par-fives to go.
And the Australians’ charge slipped again after they found shaft trouble on the final short par-5 hole and had to settle for a disastrous double bogey.
Shin was apparently out of action at 5 over par after 13 holes. But she made her way with birdies on the 15th and 17th, then saw that crucial two-yard birdie attempt slip past the cut on the 18th.
Meronk was steady after taking the lead with birdies on the first two holes in stark contrast to his fellow Aussies.
Scott made his move on the back nine with a three-yard birdie putt on the 12th to cut the lead to two, then scrambled a par on the next after missing the green with his approach shot.
Meronk’s only mistake came on the 13th when a slapped approach shot from a light rough found a greenside bunker and he failed to get up and down for par.
But he immediately bounced back with a birdie on the next hole to give Scott a two-shot buffer back.
The Australians’ quest for another national title to match their 2009 victory ended when he pushed his drive to the 17th hole. It forced him to use a provisional ball, landing a double bogey and allowing Meronk to make a stress-free run to the 18th hole.
___
More AP Golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-poland-australia-golf-rory-mcilroy-12db1bf533baccc6c988ee0728e3dc6e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan advised PTI lawmakers to prepare for elections, says Fawad
- Poland’s Meronk wins Australian Open men’s title
- Google Announces Android 13 for Smart TVs: All the Details Inside
- Biden administration to lift monkeypox emergency
- President Joko Widodo will open the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships
- Two days of swimming and diving for men at Princeton Big Al Invite
- Researchers develop AI to predict heart attack risk with one X-ray
- Discussions on AI intensify as chatbots become more sophisticated
- Camila Giorgi wishes you Merry Christmas with a red mini dress NEW PICTURE!
- PM NARENDRA MODIS STELLAR PERFORMS AT G20 MEETING IN BALI
- UK government plans to call on military to ease strikes: Conservative Party
- Team Nasarawa aims for top ten finish – Voice of Nigeria