Los Angeles, the fifth fashion city?





Another December, another fashion month? For two weeks, Dior Men exhibited in Cairo, Chanel in Dakar and Armani Neve and Pucci in Saint-Moritz. But while remote locations are tied when it comes to destination fashion shows, customers who spend six figures a year practically demand to be taken halfway around the world, there’s a destination to which they come back again and again. This year alone, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Dior Men and Alexander Wang have all presented shows in Southern California, primarily in Los Angeles, the center of the entertainment industry, of which red carpet culture is a tool increasingly important marketing for fashion brands. The city is also a home base for many fashion-industry creatives, who consult for Celine or Tom Ford, or one of the dozens of mass businesses based here, including SKIMS and GOAT. Célines Hedi Slimane set up a studio there when he was designing Saint Laurent. Slimane, who joined Céline almost five years ago, has already paraded in Los Angeles. But he too could not resist his perennial allure. On Thursday, he returned to unveil the Celines Fall 2023 womenswear collection, months before rivals, at the Wiltern, a concert venue housed in an Art Deco landmark that sits at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue, a grubby, but rapidly developing, area of ​​town. (The still-shrouded show and musical performances will mark the first time Celine has hosted a live audience to view a collection of women’s clothing since before the pandemic.) Showing up in Los Angeles is a no-brainer at this time of year. , especially as stylists gear up for awards season, which begins Jan. 10 with the controversial return of the Golden Globes to primetime television after entertainment industry publicists boycotted the event. Even luxury athletic brands like Brunello Cuccinelli take celebrity attire seriously. (The Italian cashmere puffer supplier is hosting a cocktail party ahead of the Celine show on Thursday to introduce editors and designers to its latest formal wear collection.) LA makes it easy to do something memorable. There are many prominent architectural sites, designed for social media, and an embedded audience of high-profile clients, celebrities, and image-makers. (Gucci, for example, received great reviews when it turned the Hollywood Walk of Fame into a runway and plenty of press mentions for casting child star Macaulay Culkin.) It’s also a place that people never seem to get tired of visiting. For the increasingly small but still existing cadre of editors who fly to attend such events, LA is an attractive proposition as they can often indulge in unrelated work. And of course, the US market remains a big priority for luxury brands, even as spending slows. All of these terrifyingly practical reasons for hosting a show in Los Angeles could make it harder to get excited on the road: the industry is addicted to novelty. But for now, LA remains a California dream for fashion brands. What else to watch this week Monday Fashion Awards Eurozone releases retail sales for October Tuesday Chanel fashion show in Dakar Stitch Fix and Signet Jewelers release their quarterly results Wednesday COP15, the United Nations summit on biodiversity, kicks off in Montreal The euro zone publishes its GDP for the third quarter Thursday Celine show in LA Lululemon revenue The Pucci St. Moritz experience begins The week ahead wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

