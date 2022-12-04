Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon dress is on sale at Nordstrom





Jennifer Lopez’s (second) summer honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Italy, which followed the couples’ (first) honeymoon in Paris, was essentially a runway event showcasing some of her most accessible and trendy cuts. the fashion. A look from Italy was a breeze Farm Rio mixed yellow dress with cutouts which showcased her toned abs with its center knot and cutout style. You can shop her look now at Nordstrom with up to 70% off through December 5.

While Lopez can often be found in designer dresses and styles that only she can wear, this accessible dress isn’t just pocket-friendly, but can be worn for a variety of occasions. The linen dress, which is down to just $80 as part of the Nordstroms Cyber ​​Week sale, is essentially a three-quarter sleeve top and matching midi skirt tied together with a single bow. Its neckline below the collarbone offers a subtle sensuality, while the fluid fabric makes it a comfortable option. It’s versatile enough to be dressed up with statement accessories and wedge sandals, or worn more casually with flats and a layered necklace style like Lopez.

Nordström



Buy now: $80 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

If you prefer a still vivid but darker shade, the Farm Rio cutout dress is also on sale in blue for 70% off the original price at Nordstrom, making it a $60 steal. Both colors are ideal for summer outings or tropical vacations, offering an understated way to show some skin with an open lower back and side cutouts for peek-a-boo obliques.

One shopper said he liked that the dress hides the tummy and flatters the waist, while another shopper who bought it in both colors shared that it looked great on her, noting that she received so many compliments. The shopper styled her look with simple jewelry and slides for a casual yet elegant outfit.

Nordström



Buy now: $60 (originally $200); nordstrom.com

To create your own look, buy accessories like the Tory Burch Ines Slip On Sandals which are now reduced to $161 from $248 and offer effortless style. If you prefer a little height, wear the dress with a simple heel like the Kenneth Cole Brielle Slide Sandal, available in three colors at 59% off. Complete the look with a trendy necklace like the Baublebar Whitney Layered Y Necklace which offers layered style a la Lopez, it’s only $23 right now.

Nordstroms Cyber ​​Week Sale runs until December 5th and it’s the perfect time to stock up on celebrity-approved dresses like Jennifer Lopezs, so add the Farm Rio Mixed Cutout Dress in one or both colors to your basket before the end of the sale.



