Fashion
Saudi fashion designers make their red carpet debut at the Red Sea Film Festival – Deadline
Emerging fashion design brands from Saudi Arabia made their world premiere on the red carpet in recent days at the Red Sea International Film Festival, which runs from December 1-10 in the port city of Jeddah.
A guest group of regional and international celebrities walked the gala red carpets in local designs, alongside other stars in outfits from long-established luxury brands, in an initiative led by the the country’s youngest Fashion Commission.
The campaign comes just three years after the country relaxed ultra-strict dress codes stipulating that women must wear an abaya and cover their hair in public, as part of reforms aimed at opening up society and diversifying the economy. away from dependence on oil revenues.
The drive to promote Saudi Arabia’s emerging fashion brands on the Red Sea red carpet is the brainchild of Burak Cakmak, CEO of the country’s new fashion commission, which was among 11 bodies set up by the ministry of Culture in 2021 to revive the cultural sector.
Cakmak, whose resume includes stints at luxury groups Kering and Swarovski, arrived in the role of the Parsons School Of Design in New York, where he was dean of fashion between 2015 and 2020, with a mandate to build a fashion industry in the country from scratch.
At the lavish Red Sea Opening Ceremony, guest of honor Jacqui Ainsley, wife of Guy Richie, wore a fitted cream dress designed by Dazluq.
The Miami-based brand was established by Saudi designer Salma Zahran in 2016 and is currently breaking into the emerging fashion market in Saudi Arabia.
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio made an appearance wearing a figure-hugging electric blue outfit by Jeddah-born designer Yousef Akbar, who studied fashion in Australia and then started his own label in 2017.
Rising Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani, best known for her role in Haifaa Al Mansour The perfect candidatealso supported local brands, wearing a sleek black and white ensemble by Riyadh-based designer Mashael Al Faris.
Elsewhere at the festival, model and businesswoman Elle Macpherson attended Vanity Fair’s Chopard-sponsored Women in Cinema party in a pink jumpsuit by Amarah, a womenswear brand launched in 2019 by Arwa AlKAd.
She accessorized with a bag from Dania Shinkar, a London College of Fashion alumnus, operating between Saudi Arabia and Ireland.
A dozen other celebrities also sported local creations on the red carpet during the first days of the festival.
“We try to develop Saudi brands, so that they get the same visibility as international brands operating in the country,” Cakmak explains. “The idea is to put their pieces on the red carpet alongside all the other international brands so that they become part of the mix, and are recognized on the same level.”
He and his team have been busy hastily pairing local designers with celebrities as the Red Sea VIP list has assembled in the weeks leading up to the festival.
“This type of engagement is usually finalized at the last minute and what is important for us and the Saudi brands is to understand the process to be able to deliver parts that are always ready,” he said.
“We have created a dedicated suite at the Ritz (the main center of the festival this year) and we are in contact with all the stylists and sometimes the celebrities themselves, depending on the links that exist between our team as well as the festival and the creators. . .”
“It’s basically managing that matchmaking process and allowing celebrities to view the pieces virtually and then sending them to their hotels or inviting them to the suite itself,” he continued. “The good thing about designers in the region is that they are very used to making bespoke, bespoke pieces, so they often have their own in-house teams and are able to react quickly.”
The red carpet push in Jeddah is part of a series of initiatives put in place by the commission over the past 12 months, led by the Saudi 100 Brands exhibition, showcasing the work of 80 mostly female designers, which has made debuted in Riyadh in December 2021, and then traveled to New York in July, followed by Milan Fashion Week in September.
“After a year of engagement, we decided it was time to start taking our red carpet seats as well, but it really takes a focused effort to be able to grab that attention in a very crowded space,” Cakmak said.
“Obviously, fashion and cinema are very much linked. In film, costume matters, but beyond that, we’ve seen with the Met Gala and festival red carpets how fashion plays a very important role.
Red carpets at Middle Eastern film festivals have a reputation for being over the top and bling-bling, but Cakmak suggests that Saudi Arabia prefers a more understated elegance and therefore its designers can offer sophistication on par with established fashion brands in Europe and the United States.
He notes, however, that the aim is not only to target international markets and celebrities, but also to engage with the Saudi population and the country’s emerging film industry.
“Saudi is getting into film. And that’s another of the reasons why we were motivated to do it. For me, what matters as much as international celebrities is having people from the Saudi film industry, creators, directors and producers on the red carpet, representing local creators.
When asked if he now has any red carpet sights at prestigious festivals like Cannes and Venice, Cakmak replies, “It’s our absolute ambition to be able to do that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2022/12/saudi-fashion-designers-red-carpet-debut-at-red-sea-film-festival-elle-macpherson-alessandra-ambrosio-1235188372/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Saudi fashion designers make their red carpet debut at the Red Sea Film Festival – Deadline
- A volcano on the Indonesian island of Java awakens the day after a violent earthquake
- Joko Widodo calls for the 2024 presidential election to prioritize a duel of ideas, not sheep
- Donald Trump’s call to ‘end’ the Constitution sparks fury
- PM Modi to inaugurate a two-day nationwide meeting of BJP bureau members on December 5
- Japan monitors potential tsunami risk from Indonesia volcano: report
- Palm Beach residents donate heaters to help Ukrainian refugees survive winter
- Imran Khan must dissolve assemblies by December 30, says Sheikh Rashid
- Coaches hope for a good start to women’s competition | Sport
- Lincoln men’s basketball team falls at home to No. 7 Central Oklahoma
- All eyes are on Westminster as Ian Blackford leaves the stage
- Ellie Gouldings Chronic Anxiety So Bad She Needs To Numb | Entertainment