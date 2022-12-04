Iran to close morality police, official says, after months of protests





Iran is abolishing the morality police, according to an announcement by the attorney general in state media, after months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman who was forcibly detained for allegedly raping the country’s strict Islamic dress laws. The decision, reported by state media late Saturday night, emerged as a major victory for feminists who have sought for years to dismantle the force and for the protest movement sparked by the death of young woman Mahsa Amini. 22 years old, in September. . The unrest posed one of the biggest challenges in decades to Iran’s system of authoritarian clerical rule and the decision to remove the morality police was the government’s first major concession to protesters. The morality police was abolished by the same authorities that installed it, according to the statement by Attorney General Mohammad Javad Montazeri, according to state media. But he went on to suggest that the judiciary would still enforce restrictions on social behavior. He also said authorities were reviewing headscarf regulations. But it was not immediately clear what impact these changes would have on dress code enforcement or whether authorities planned to relax the hijab law, which remained in place.

The primary role of the vice police was to enforce Iran’s conservative Islamic dress code laws, imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and recently reinvigorated by the country’s new ultra-conservative president. The dress code for women has become an ideological pillar of the ruling clerical establishment, central to its identity.

Restrictions require women to cover their bodies with long, loose clothing and their hair with a headscarf or hijab. Despite mass protests, long black dresses and chadors, a black head covering that reaches down to the chest, have become the norm for women. When Ms Amini died in custody after being arrested by vice police on a Tehran street, the nationwide protests that followed initially focused on Islamic dress laws. The protests, now in their third month, have been led by women and young people demanding an end to clerical rule and greater social freedom, tapping into years of pent-up anger. Protesters chanted woman, life, freedom, ripped off their hijabs, burned them in street fires and cut their hair in symbolic acts of defiance.

University students chanted Kill after kill, to hell with the morality police! But the protests quickly grew to encompass the full range of discontent with Iran’s ruling establishment, making it unclear whether protesters would be happy with the concession. Protesters, tired of political repression, censorship, corruption and economic mismanagement, called for an end to the Islamic Republic. They directly targeted Iran’s most powerful man, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom they want to remove from power. In recent years, Iranian women had grown bolder within the restraints of dress law, adopting colorful dresses, barely covering their hair with loose shawls, and in some cases even letting their headscarves fall over their shoulders, baring their hair. Although the morality police still roam the streets, enforcement seems patchy.

Women’s rights activists have led the way by creating greater flexibility around the hijab, defying the law with protests in which they have exposed their hair in videos posted on social media or in the streets. But after the election of a radical new president, Ebrahim Raisi, last year, the government cracked down. In the months before the protests began in mid-September, videos of morality police dragging women into vans bound for rehabilitation centers in one case, while the woman’s mother begged them to arrest had sparked renewed outrage among Iranians. In September, the United States imposed sanctions on the vice squad. Security forces responded to the protests with a crackdown that left hundreds dead, and the government threatened severe punishment for dissidents, including executions.

Rights groups say at least 300 people have been killed since the protests began, including 50 minors, and the United Nations says some 14,000 people have been arrested. The government claims that at least 30 members of the security forces have been killed. Tensions seeped into the World Cup, where Iranian players tried to find common ground between protesters urging them to use their platform and a government intolerant of dissent. The team tested their limits in Qatar, refusing to sing the national anthem before their opening game, only to adapt a few days later and appear to be reluctantly going through the stages before another game. The U.S. Soccer Federation upped the ante by posting a group leaderboard on social media featuring a modified version of the Iranian flag, stripped of the country’s official emblem and without lines of Islamic script. A spokesperson for the federation said the change was a show of support for Iranian women, but the posts were later deleted. Iran’s FA responded angrily, calling on soccer’s world governing body FIFA to kick the United States out of the competition. Iran failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. Emma Bubola contributed reporting from London.

