Iran signals end to morality police tasked with enforcing Islamic dress code





Iran is to abolish its morality police which monitor women’s clothing, following long-running protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old who was arrested for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code. While Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri did not name the state body, news agencies in the country said on Sunday that he had confirmed over the weekend that the same [organisation] who set up Guidance Patrol, has now shut it down. Speaking in the holy city of Qom, Montazeri said that while the judiciary was monitoring public behavior, it would not play a leading role in implementing the hijab law. He said that cultural activities had been favored over other types of activities, clearly distancing himself from the pursuit of women in relation to the Islamic dress code. Street protests erupted in September after Orientation Patrol, a branch of the vice police, arrested Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, in the capital Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the hijab properly. His death in police custody sparked protests in cities and towns across Iran that escalated into the worst social unrest in years and led to calls for the overthrow of the theocratic state and its replacement by a secular government. While the legal requirement to wear the hijab ratified after the 1979 Islamic Revolution remains in place, an increasing number of women have appeared on the streets, in restaurants and in universities in recent months without covering their hair and have not faced censorship from the security forces. Following Aminis’ death, many protesters burned their headscarves in the streets or cut their hair in solidarity. A 60-year-old man called Nima said on his return to the country after two months abroad that Iran felt like a different country, with women going through passport checks without the hijab. It already seems normal for all sides, he said, marveling at the development. Women have reported visiting public organizations without wearing the hijab, although state employees must still adhere to the dress code. Others remain more cautious amid lingering fears of prosecution or because they feel uneasy. You feel like you’re naked, says a woman. I feel guilty that so many people died for us to enjoy not wearing scarves, said another. We didn’t want that freedom at such a huge cost. The attorney general’s remarks come after protests in some major cities like Tehran died down. But they continued in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan and Kurdistan in the northwest, according to video footage and social media reports. Many Iranians, including journalists, activists and students, are still on trial for their involvement in anti-regime protests. At least six people have been sentenced to death by preliminary courts, according to local media reports, although the sentences are subject to appeal. Meanwhile, the National Security Council, the body responsible for suppressing protests, for the first time confirmed that around 200 people, including security forces, have been killed in the unrest since September. Amnesty International put the number of protesters who lost their lives at 305, including 41 children.

