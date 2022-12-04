Glasses for men under 500: Favorites | Most Wanted Products





Never before have four eyes been so popular. Glasses are no longer seen as a corrective measure necessary for basic day-to-day functioning, but rather as a fashionable accessory that can instantly improve your appearance. Reading glasses are as much about how you are perceived as the quality of your eyesight, spawning a slew of trendy new opticians and plenty of options from the biggest names in fashion. This article considered the frames that sit quite comfortably on the face and make your face relaxed. Moreover, the glasses come with different types of frames and nose bridges such as round, square, and hexagonal glasses. Here are some important things to consider before buying the right pair of sunglasses for yourself. There are several other factors to consider rather than your prescription. High index lenses can benefit those with a strong prescription. Otherwise, the glass may be too thick for the frames. Even with high index lenses, extremely strong lens powers may necessitate the use of slightly smaller frames, as large frames may be too heavy for the face. Therefore, choosing the perfect frames and lenses for stylish men’s eyewear is similar to trying on suits, but the process can sometimes be overwhelming. Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Here are some of the best looking glasses for men under 500 available online:

To start on this list of the best glasses for men under 500, first up are these round sunglasses for men. This frame is very attractive and will look great on all face types whether square or round. The ecstatic black and red color on the frame makes it even more beautiful than ever. However, these glasses are also comfortable on your face, thanks to the nice and comfortable nose pads which are certainly of high quality.

Next on this list of eyeglasses for men under 500 is this stylish rectangular frame for men. This frame will indeed be very comfortable on your face thanks to the lightweight material used on these glasses. Moreover, these Faddish Rectangular Full Rim Glass Frames are made from lightweight and supreme quality acetate material that ensures all-around comfort even if you wear them for a long time. Moreover, the sleek white color of the frame will also give you that polished look after wearing these frames.

Moving ahead on this list of the best glasses for men under Rs. 500 is this stylish eyeglass frame that will look extremely attractive after placing the glasses of your choice on it. The elegant rectangular shape and the beautiful metal structure make it a product worth buying at this price. The black metal frame is just beyond brilliant on these elegant Redex rectangular glasses. In addition, the nose pad of this Redex frame is also adjustable, which makes it a perfect product.

On this list of stylish glasses for men, next are these stylish frames from Dervin. These Dervin frames have a unique look compared to the other glasses on the list. The hexagonal shape gives it a look worth loving. The solid metal frame in silver color also ensures better durability. Putting on these fashionable glasses with your lenses will surely make you look a little smarter than your friends and colleagues.

Royal Son Full Rim Round Glasses Frame for Men

Round shapes are all the rage right now, whether it’s sunglasses or your usual reading glasses. This specific round shaped sunglasses frame from Royal Son is a must-have product due to its sleek design. The round and elegant design makes your face look like a smart person. Moreover, the strong metal hinges and high quality metal used while manufacturing these glasses frames ensure that these glasses will stay on your face for too long. These Royal Son full frame round sunglasses are also flexible which adds even more to their benefits. Click here for prices Dervin Transparent Black Rectangular Sunglasses For Men

These square eyeglass frames for men are one of the most common types of glass frames currently available on the market. Also, it is better to understand that these square shapes generally go well with all faces regardless of their shape and size. Moreover, the highest quality material used while making these Dervin black eyeglasses frames for men is also quite commendable and amazing. The lightness of these eyeglass frames is also an advantage that makes them super comfortable to wear for longer durations. Click here for prices Glasses for men under 500 – FAQ



Can I use the same frame for new glasses?

You can usually keep your old frames when you get new lenses as long as they’re in good condition and don’t have a particularly intricate shape. If your old frames are broken or worn out, you will need to buy new ones in addition to new lenses. How long do most eyeglass frames last?

The average lifespan of men’s glasses is one to three years, but this can vary depending on how well your glasses are cared for. Generally, average people change their glasses every 20 months. How do I know if my glasses fit properly?

A trained eye care professional will use the three touch rule to ensure a proper fit. "The frames should rest on the bridge of the nose and one stem on the top of the right ear, and one on the top of the left ear perfectly aligned. Also, the frame of the glasses should not be too narrow or too vast.

