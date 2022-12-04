Why wedding dress designer Dianas has issues with the crown’





The designer of Princess Diana’s wedding dress says Netflix show ‘The Crown’ does not portray the late princess accurately. Fashion designer Elizabeth Emanuel is known for creating the voluminous ivory silk dress worn by Lady Diana Spencer when she exchanged her wedding vows with Charles, Prince of Wales. ‘The Crown’ is “hard to watch” for Emanuel because the way Princess Diana is portrayed looks so different from the woman she knew. “Especially when you see like ‘The Crown’ and all these posts saying, oh, she was depressed all the time,” she said. “And that shows that was not the case. And I just want to show it because Diana was fun loving and upbeat and a wonderful, wonderful person and everyone loved her. My whole team loved him, you know, everyone loved him. So I just think it’s really important to show that there was that side too, you know?” The princess’ wedding dress isn’t the only dress Emanuel has designed for Diana. A bright pink dress was designed in 1981 for Lady Di to wear to a ball just two days before the royal wedding. “So it will be a very, very exciting event. And she wanted something really spectacular and eye-catching to wear for that because the whole world was going to be there at this party,” she said. “I think it was a message sent with that dress, really. That she used to be known as Shy Di, but in that dress she was definitely not a Shy Di anymore. She was a woman a lot more confident, vibrant, you know, who knew she looked fantastic and gorgeous that night. This dress is a recreation of the one worn by the late princess. Emanuel says other dresses belonging to Diana are either in private possession or found in thrift shops, adding: “But this one, it just disappeared.” Clothes are more than fabric for Emanuel. “Well, I think what people wear is really important because it shows the inner workings of their mind. You know, they might want to express their confidence, they might want to look a certain way. I mean, I think of fashion as people packaging, you know, and marketing,” she said. Now that she has recreated the pink dress, Emanuel says she will make a copy of Diana’s alternate wedding dress, made in case the design seen on the world’s most photographed woman leaks to the tabloids. Related stories

