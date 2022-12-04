Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man for Christmas message to bereaved children | Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex dressed up as Spider-Man in a surprise video message in an attempt to comfort grieving military children.

He donned the superhero outfit and only lifted his mask to reveal his true identity at the end of a specially recorded message for young people from Scottys Little Soldiers, a charity for children and young people in the bereaved British forces.

Harry, who was 12 when his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997, told the youngsters: Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly and that’s OK.

But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty about having fun without our parents. But I’m here to assure you that our parents still want us to have fun, okay? So don’t feel guilty.

You are allowed to have the time of your life especially with this Scottys Little Soldiers community. Go ahead, have a good time and Merry Christmas.

Harry’s video message was played to members of Scottys Little Soldiers at their annual Heroes and Villains themed Christmas party. The children were told that the bad guys were trying to ruin Christmas by stealing and locking away Santa’s presents. They were then tasked with saving the big day by completing challenges to defeat the villains and free the presents.

After watching Harry’s video, 14-year-old Jamie Small, who was eight when his father, Cpl Christopher Small, died in 2016, said: He’s not just a person from a small village. He’s someone people all over the world know and he took the time to record a special message for us, which means a lot.

Emily Reynolds, 12, was seven years old when her father, Sgt Antony Reynolds, died in 2018. She said: “It’s cool that someone who went through the same experience as us is thinking of us. He’s not just someone who tries to be likable, he knows what it’s like to grow up without his parents. My friends think it’s really cool that I get letters and messages from Prince Harry.

Ben ODonnell, 14, who was nine weeks old when his father, WOII Gary ODonnell, died in 2008, added: This is not the first time Prince Harry has shown us that he is thinking of us and that he good to hear it again this Christmas. He put in a lot of effort, which shows he really cares. It’s great that he wore the Spider-Man outfit. Maybe hell will be the next Spider-Man!

One of the organizers said Scottys members can relate to many fictional superheroes with Spider-Man, Batman and Superman all grieving. They said that young people all have hero parents and they believe that children are heroes too. The young people were given capes to decorate and wear at the party.

In 2019, Harry dressed up as Santa Claus to deliver a video message to children for charities.

The charity was started by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after her husband, Cpl Lee Scott, died in Afghanistan the year before. She saw the impact on their two young children and wanted to help others in the same situation.

Scottys, which aims to support children so they don’t feel alone, was chosen to benefit from donations marking Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. It offers access to bereavement support for children, advice for parents and caregivers and personal education and learning support.

And he provides gifts at difficult times of the year, such as birthdays, Christmas and the anniversary of the death of parents, as well as organizing activities and organizing group events.

Scott said: We love that Prince Harry not only recorded such a special message, but also dressed up as Spider-Man.

She added: It’s amazing for everyone at Scottys to have Prince Harry’s continued support. He knows what it’s like to grow up without a parent and understands that there are certain times of the year that can be particularly difficult. Christmas is one of those times.

We organize the party to remind our members that they are not alone, but also to facilitate the possibility for members to meet and forge friendships. Additionally, it offers parents/guardians the ability to access resources and information to help them support their children.