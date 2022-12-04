Crystal Ball, ‘Tosca’, ‘Clyde’s, Benefithospital, bring smiles – and a chance to dress up – Pasadena Star News





The 33rd annual crystal ball to benefit USC Arcadia Hospital was held Nov. 5 at the Pasadena Convention Center and raised $694,000. The black-tie evening honoring dedicated benefactor Paul Rusnak drew over 600 guests. Sue Hale and Dick Hale, also longtime supporters of the hospital, chaired the event, which will fund the development and operation of the robotic surgery program. At the heart of the new clinical service is the innovative DaVinci robot which allows surgeons to perform procedures with precision and provide an alternative to open surgery, which can result in faster recovery. TOSCA OPENING Opening night reminded me of the good old days, when people dressed up for the opera, a custom that has been more or less abandoned during the pandemic. Early nights looked stunning again for the Los Angeles Opera’s ‘Tosca’ opening night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. There were the usual fashion anarchists in sweatshirts, but for the most part it was a return to the “old normal”. Bill Hunt and his wife, Carrie, sat next to me and shared that they were avid opera fans, but his tuxedo was in honor of his 90th birthday. It was the perfect choice for both occasions! After a sustained standing ovation for the stellar cast, which included two Los Angeles natives, soprano Angel Blue (Tosca) and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny (the evil Scarpia), AJO President and CEO Christopher Koelsch and LAO benefactors gathered in the Founders Room to celebrate the casting. Local mainstays spotted included Alyce Williamson, Laney Techentin, Mimi and Warren Techentin, Annette Ermshar and Dan Monahan, Suzanne Gilman, Mirna and Carlos Jimenez and Ellen Strauss. CLYDES OPENING Playwright Lynn Nottage has done it again. Already a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner (Ruined and Sweat), her delightful new comedy, “Clyde’s,” Tony-nominated Best New Play, opened to well-deserved rave reviews at the Mark Taper Forum. Nottage often focuses on low-income, working-class people facing disheartening struggles. They are staff members of Clyde’s, a truck stop restaurant this time. All ex-convicts, they are obsessed with their one big dream, the creation of the most delicious sandwich in the world. Superbly directed by Nottages collaborator Kate Whoriskey, this piece is a feel-good piece that keeps you smiling all holiday long. A co-production with Chicagos Goodman Theater, it’s at the Taper until December 18. COMING MONDAY: Pasadena Chorale presents its first concert of the season with the LA premiere of Shawn Kirchers The Light of Hope Returning. The First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, at 7:30 p.m. pasadenachorale.org. MONDAY: Le Mardi Musicale presents a free concert. Altadena Baptist Church, 701 E. Calaveras, Altadena, 12:30 p.m. SUNDAY: The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents the world premiere of Juan Pablo Contreras Lucha Libre! a tribute to Mexican masked wrestling and Dvoraks Violin Concerto in A minor Ambassador Auditorium, Pasadena, 8 p.m. DEC. 15: Center Theater Group presents Aint Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations. Ahmanson Theater at the Music Center. Performances continue through January 1, 2023. CenterTheatreGroup.org. DEC. 18: Pacific Chorale presents It’s the Season. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, 5 p.m. DEC. 19: Pacific Chorale presents It’s the Season. Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, 7:30 p.m. DEC. 21: Melodia Mariposa presents a concert of holiday favorites. Altadena Town and Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, 7 p.m. mediamariposa.org JAN. 11 and 12: The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the Los Angeles premiere of the Wise Childrens theater production of Wuthering Heights, based on the classic novel by Emily Brontes. The Walllis.org JAN. 22: The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents a Baroque concert, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, at 7:30 p.m. The Wallis.org. * Attending indoor arts and entertainment events during the COVID-19 pandemic carries risks. Remember to follow the rules prescribed by the CDC and local health authorities. Patt Diroll writes a bi-weekly social column for the Pasadena Star-News. She can be contacted at [email protected] Sign up for The Localist, our daily email newsletter with handpicked stories relevant to where you live. Subscribe here.

