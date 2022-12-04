People Are Pinning Their Hopes For Their Weight Loss Goals On This Diabetes Drug





A new TikTok weight loss trend has emerged and this one may have some validity. Ozempic, a prescription medication for type 2 diabetes, is known to help people with this chronic condition manage their blood sugar levels. But one noted side effect helps with weight loss. The hashtag #ozempic has racked up over 250 million views on TikTok. Tesla founder and new Twitter boss Credits Elon Musk Ozempic’s sister drug, Wegovy, and fasting for weight loss. Dr. Sultan Linjawi, specialist in endocrinology and diabetes, Told Newsweek that diabetes drugs could help people lose between 20 and 100 pounds when taken in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and weight loss program. How? Drugs trigger the body’s blood sugar receptors. They are based on natural human chemicals called GLP-1 molecules,” Linjawi explained to Newsweek. “These hormones actually do three things: they’re released by us humans when we eat to increase insulin release, they reduce the amount of glucose produced by the liver, and they tell us we’re full.” Linjawi said Ozempic and Wegovy could help obese people feel satisfied, which they may struggle to do naturally because they are less sensitive to satiety-inducing hormones. “I have lots of patients who say to me, ‘For the first time, I understand what the feeling of satiety is.’ And these guys are losing pounds and pounds of weight,” Linjawi said. another doctor Told hello america his patients had similar reactions. “Obesity is [complex]. It encompasses all genetic, occupational, hormonal, physical, mental and social factors,” said Dr. Marlena Klein, DO, DABOM, specialist in obesity medicine at Cooper University Health Care. “Patients hugged me in the office and said I changed their lives because it empowered them to make changes.” It goes without saying that you shouldn’t take medical advice from TikTok or Elon Musk. So, should non-diabetics take it? Wegovy has FDA approval for chronic weight management. It has been tested on people without diabetes for side effects. “Security-wise, there are no major issues,” Linjawi said. Linawi doesn’t think it’s unreasonable for people without diabetes to use the drugs. “I don’t think it’s an unreasonable thing,” Linjawi said. “The world views diabetes as a disease but views obesity as a way of life…. Part of that I guess is if governments agree that obesity is a disease they need to start funding treatment of obesity. The bad news: Ozempic and Wegovy are experiencing a shortage. But it gives you time to discuss with your doctor whether the drugs are suitable for off-label use to help with weight management. There are many ways to control weight, including lifestyle modifications, and different people have unique needs and goals. Your doctor can provide you with information and help you reach the best benchmarks for you physically and mentally. Editors’ Recommendations





















