Fashion
NFL Week 13 – Jason Kelce, Lamar Jackson and more pre-game fashion
The first NFL Sunday of December is upon us. While some players transitioned smoothly from fall cuts to chic winter ensembles in Week 13, others made bolder choices.
Namely, Jason Kelce. The Philadelphia Eagles center kept his promise on Twitter to wear an eye-catching look resembling Doug Whitmore from Adam Sandler’s ’50 First Dates.’ In another nod to the movie, the New York Jets completed “Mighty Ducks” with matching jerseys.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders DE Chase Young and New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley made slightly more low-key (read: fashionable) picks.
Here are the best — er, most memorable — NFL pre-game looks from Week 13.
December worth remembering
He’s our quarterback pic.twitter.com/CMrUvCr4Sn
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
https://t.co/qNIfldMQym pic.twitter.com/YNv5d3xe5C
Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Who did it better: @JasonKelce or Doug Whitmore from “50 First Dates”?
: #TENvsPHI — 1 p.m. ET on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3GGO7VwceI
: Going through @Netflix Movie pic.twitter.com/GcauZ1hchp
NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
Good day for an innit game pic.twitter.com/3mMZIxZjdz
Washington Commanders (@commanders) December 4, 2022
The jets fly together. pic.twitter.com/DlI4OqHgcg
New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2022
Chase Young & Saquon pic.twitter.com/Eil9VXlBg2
New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022
.@ChristianW2017 enter Soldier Field #GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/TC4K6D8mj9
Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
Pullin’ up to the office#TENvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sKbzjRdIwf
Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2022
Score at Soldier Field #GBvsCHI | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mkTFBLe2AM
Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
The arrived.@AllenLazard | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/vDBAhoZkqd
Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022
Level pic.twitter.com/7A1p9hHHgg
Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
https://t.co/pd44oEkMdz pic.twitter.com/z1MhoyGpvH
Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
hit the clock pic.twitter.com/iVcKDVax4I
Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
Whore pic.twitter.com/WBHbMyx6mz
Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 4, 2022
Gameday atmosphere pic.twitter.com/4wXHUyuO5Q
New York Giants (@Giants) December 4, 2022
Catch me on the block like I’m Mutombo@B_Washington96 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/fGtZPHaEqZ
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
.@marlon_humphrey #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/xuHhmAkBbv
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
