Xscape Addresses Dress Drama After Soul Train Awards

Photo : Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Although the Soul Train Rewards may have aired a week ago, Lady of Soul award 2022- Xscape winning group still can’t get past their problems. Recently, three members of the quartet, Tameka Tiny Harris, Kandi Burress and Tameka Scott addressed some of the dramas they faced. during a radio interviewand no, things don’t seem to be amicable yet.

While all of us at home weren’t able to take advantage of the rewards until it hit the BET network on November 26, the show was taped almost two weeks early. Almost immediately afterwards, red carpet photos of the events began circulating and people began to wonder if fourth member (and sister of Tameka), LaTocha Scott, deliberately chose to stand out from the group by stepping out of what seemed to have been a pre-established style. While the other three members made a silver appearance- toned and pink- golden dresses with crystal embellishments, LaTocha stood out in a bold and vibrant green number with a wide golden belt. The internet went wild with its comment, stating that LaTocha was acting like a diva by not wanting to match the rest of the ladies.

The estranged singer then wanted to set the record straight by releasing a statement, saying she didn’t know anything about the bands’ plan to coordinate. Kandi later refuted this claim by stating that LaTocha chose to have a different stylist than the rest of the women. As LaTocha must deal with a personal mess involving her husband’s alleged affair with a woman now claiming to be pregnant, the trio continue to talk dress drama.

The dress mess, Tameka Scott begins in the interview clip seen here, Kandi, Tiny, or I haven’t said anything about the dress. In fact, we thought she was really beautiful. The other two ladies nod in agreement.

But to say the memo wasn’t given, Tiny actually had a conversation. Scott’s voice trails off before Tiny intervenes.

G/O Media may receive a commission

Yeah. Me and her had a conversation the night before when we were leaving rehearsal. Small shares on the incident. And she asked me what everyone was wearing. I just told her that Tameka has a red dress, and Kandi has a rose gold, and I have a clear crystal type [of] dress.

She was like, a red dress? Tiny begins to mimic LaTochas’ response. She will stand out. It’ll look messy, it won’t look cohesive, and it won’t look like a group, but whatever.

Tiny then recounts how she told LaTocha that Tameka might change her mind, but she’s stubborn and might not want to change her look. LaTocha apparently told Tiny that her dress was gold, prompting her to try to influence Tameka into letting go of the red dress. While not everyone knew how it would turn out, it wasn’t until the day of the show that Tiny and Kandi saw that Tameka had changed her mind after all, showing up in a very similar metallic-toned ensemble. to theirs. However, when LaTocha appeared on the scene, her look was drastically different from the one she originally described to Tiny.

I was like T, you told me you were wearing a gold dress, Tiny details the communication between the two on the day of the event. She shared that LaTocha brushed it off saying she was wearing gold accessories.

The The women insist throughout the clip that it was no big deal for them and that the incident sadly ended up eclipsing the award they were honored with.

We had no idea it would explode to be as big as it was, Kandi said. We talked more about the dress than the price itself. And it was like the fulfillment of a lifetime for us, nobody wanted that.

We hope that the ladies can solve their problems one day. There would be nothing better to see the four of them on tour together.