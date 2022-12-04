Swahili Fashion Week in Tanzania promotes talented designers – Xinhua





A model presents a creation during the Swahili Fashion Week in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Nurdin Pallangyo/Xinhua) Swahili Fashion Week, Africa’s annual fashion event, kicked off Friday night in the port city of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, attracting more than 50 fashion designers, mostly from Swahili-speaking countries and beyond, to present their creations. DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) — Swahili Fashion Week, Africa’s annual fashion event, kicked off Friday night in the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam, attracting more than 50 fashion designers, mostly women. Swahili-speaking countries and beyond to present their creations. Fashion and accessories designers showcased their talent and creativity to their clientele and to the international fashion industry. “Swahili Fashion Week is a huge platform for models like me. I’m grateful to have received an award tonight,” Rio said after receiving a prestigious award at the launch of the 15th three-day edition of Swahili Fashion Week and Awards 2022. Rio was among the winners in 29 fashion categories that were voted on by the public and audited by an auditing firm. “My journey in the fashion industry is still long, and this is just the beginning. I look forward to receiving more awards and participating in every fashion show here in Tanzania and abroad.” Models present creations during Swahili Fashion Week in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Nurdin Pallangyo/Xinhua) Mboko Uswege, a rising fashion designer, attending Swahili Fashion Week for the first time, said the event was an incredible opportunity, especially for up-and-coming designers, to show off what they do. Mustafa Hassanali, founder of Swahili Fashion Week, said the fashion week intends to encourage talented designers to use the platform as a stepping stone to the next level in the fashion world. On the theme “Celebrating 15 years of Swahili Fashion Week”, Hassanali said Swahili Fashion Week was the premier creative platform for designers from Swahili-speaking countries and beyond to showcase their collection. to global audiences. Kedmon Mapana, the executive secretary of the state-run National Arts Council, urged the public to support the fashion industry. “Local talent must be nurtured to evolve into globally recognized brand names.” Swahili Fashion Week is a platform founded and created by the famous pan-African fashion designer from Tanzania, Mustafa Hassanali in 2008.

