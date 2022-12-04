George Clooney helped Amal Clooney with her dress on the red carpet





George Clooney may be a Kennedy Center honoree, but on the red carpet, he’s just Amal Clooney’s husband. On Dec. 3, the power couple attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, DC, where George was honored for lifetime achievement alongside artists like Gladys Knight and members of U2. Growing up in small town Kentucky, I could never have imagined that one day I would be the one sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors, George Clooney said, per ABC News. “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. It’s a genuinely exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family.” While that may be true, the Clooneys left their five-year-old twins behind when they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Amal stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress by Valentino with a dramatic cape. She paired the dress with a matching clutch, keeping her hair in loose curls. As he walked the mat, George made sure his cape was on properly. You can see pictures here. Amal has been all about the crimson red carpet moments lately. When they last appeared in October, Amal wore a flowing Alexander McQueen red patterned dress with a bold red lip to the premiere of her husband’s film, ticket to paradise. George and Amal Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ ticket to paradise on October 17, 2022. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images On September 24, the human rights lawyer attended the History Talks 2022 event in Washington, DC wearing a sheer red lace jumpsuit. Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend HISTORY Talks 2022 on September 24, 2022. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

