A Parisian florist focuses on the strange





PARIS Domitille Basso traded a flourishing career in haute couture last year for the more understated charms of floral design. Fashion still caught up with her. In April, arrangements from his company, Thyrse, appeared in the pages of Italian Vogue. His first employer, Louis Vuitton, became a regular customer. So have Lanvin, Guerlain, the Palais de Tokyo, the Carel shoe brand and We Are ONA, a collective of restaurants. Sculptural yet seemingly wild, Ms. Bassos’ unconventional designs feature locally sourced seasonal vegetation, often incorporating quirky branches or creeping tendrils that distance compositions from simple beauty. There may even be a pimple that has passed its peak.

His choices also tend to create visual suggestions, like the sexual innuendo of the long stem and bulbous head of an artichoke flower. And, she says, she’ll take stems like garlic flowers, prairie gentian (lisianthus), milkweed (milkweed) and cockscomb (celesia) from daisies or hydrangeas every day.

I like when things seem a little strange, when there seem to be little accidents, like in life, in a real garden or in nature, Ms. Basso said in a recent interview. I don’t consider flowers as mere decoration. They are more like an installation, something you create that takes on a life of its own. Born and raised in the 12th arrondissement, Ms. Basso, 33, graduated from fashion school at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne fashion school (now Institut Français de la Mode) in 2011. She Immediately landed an internship at Louis Vuitton, where she helped develop fabrics and embroidery for the winter 2012 collection designed by Marc Jacobs, who was then the house’s creative director for womenswear. The collection included elaborate textiles that were torn, re-embroidered and sometimes feathered, and featured in a show that channeled the glamor of turn-of-the-century travel by placing a blue Orient Express-style steam train in the Carr Yard at the Louvre. I found myself exactly where I wanted to be, working with materials, colors and embroidery, Ms. Basso said. The collection was rich in ideas, with lots of velvet and chunky jewelry, and the possibilities seemed endless.

She accepted a full-time job at Saint Laurent, where she worked on the development of embroideries, pleats and other embellishments for the first collection of the house’s new artistic director, Hedi Slimane. She also offered ideas for hats and jewelry. By the time Anthony Vaccarello became the brand’s creative director in 2016, Ms Basso was in charge of the embroidery department for finished products, working with embroidery specialist Lemari in Paris as well as artisans in Italy and in India. Domitille has a very Parisian sensibility. She has a real signature and an eye for detail, said Tristan Lahoz, fashion designer, stylist and founder of vintage showroom FrenchKissLA, who worked with Ms Basso at Saint Laurent throughout her tenure there. She would take a simple request for something as basic as a t-shirt and work in small elements that create texture and volume, like sequins that are subtle by day but catch the light by night. She works almost like a jeweller: she can compose with anything and always finds a way to create an element of surprise. Then one day in 2019, Ms. Basso said, she hit a wall. She left Saint Laurent on the eve of her 30th birthday.

Over time, you get used to a certain rhythm and stress. Until I realized I couldn’t find my center, like life had become unreal, she says. But the flowers had always been there.

Her paternal grandmother’s garden in Normandy has always been a reference in her life. She collected seeds everywhere she went, brought them home and improvised, so the garden was very much like her, it had its own style, she says. It was a very simple but approach, so I think it stuck with me, even subconsciously. Ms. Basso decided to name her business Thyrse, a term that refers to the compact branching seen in flowers like lilacs and plants like grapes. I wanted a name that would encompass research and experimentation, she says. There is the botanical sense, with an arborescence that opens outwards, which represents for me a lot of ramifications.

Then, looking around her, I came across associations with Dionysus, whose attribute is a scepter, which is very straight, stable and vegetal, she added. I liked this performance. At the beginning of 2021, she begins to compose bouquets in her living room. But within weeks, she says, she outgrew that space and moved into a 215-square-foot studio in Barracksan unused electrical substation in the 11th arrondissement that has temporarily been repurposed into workshops and exhibition spaces for a creative community.

There, she says, her projects range from sourcing a tulip, poppy, rose and placing them with tweezers for a video to large-scale designs for industry events. . Word of mouth and Instagram worked so well for her that within months she was signed to artist management agency Pink Studio. Commissions from fashion-related brands account for most of her projects, she said, although she sometimes agrees to work on a private event. She also carries out personal projects, such as a recent large-scale installation at La Caserne, where she showed compositions that she called little floating and imaginary worlds.

In one, orange cape gooseberries that look like little puffy paper lanterns kept company with purple calicarpa, commonly known as beautyberry, in an arrangement designed to create the impression, Ms Basso said, of something from the depths. She’s also exploring collaborations with other creative people and projects outside of Paris, and knows she’s going to get a Christmas decoration order, though she doesn’t want to discuss it yet.

For now, Ms. Basso continues to work alone, calling on independent help when she has large orders. But she said she had already combed the area for a larger studio and was considering hiring an assistant and a studio manager. Ms Basso said she discovered that the pace of floral activity can be just as intense as that of fashion. Leaving home at 4 a.m. twice a week for the Rungis flower market outside of Paris may have supplanted late nights in the embroidery studio, but relationships are just as important, orders can be rush jobs and much of the process remains invisible to the customer. You always try to create really beautiful things and make them simple, she said. There is the wow effect, and then it’s over, it’s done. But, like fashion, there is a paradox: things change all the time, but once something is created, it continues to exist.

