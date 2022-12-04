Rihanna rocks a sexy see-through dress after the Art Basel event





Rihanna refuses to lose her sexiness after the birth of her son and we don’t blame her! The Caribbean crooner stepped out in a figure-hugging black dress with her boo rapper, ASAP Rocky on day three of Art Basel Miami Beach. On Saturday, the happy couple enjoyed a break with the baby by immersing themselves in the art on display. The new parents were drained as they dined at Carbone restaurant in South Beach after the event, but the “Umbrella” singer’s dress stole the show. The Barbadian beauty wore a sheer black maxi dress revealing her midriff and black underwear. Rih didn’t want the mush catching a pinch as she held the top of her dress with her arm. She accessorized the set with a long gold chain that draped over his shoulder and a snakeskin bag. With turquoise eyeshadow on her lids and strappy black heels on her feet, the pop star strolled sexy through the restaurant. Both parents have been in labor mode and have shown no signs of slowing down. Rihanna released the song “Lift Me Up” for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack which brought tears to many when it was played at the end of the film. Likewise, A$AP is said to be working on a new album. Rih’s black dress comes after she was spotted sparkling and stunning in a silver outfit. The Bad Gal wore the look while attending A$AP’s performance at Story nightclub in Miami. Rih also accessorized with a glitter bag, glitter boxers and dark sunglasses. What do you think of the Bajan businesswoman’s latest looks?

