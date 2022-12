Keke Palmer reveals her pregnancy in legendary fashion

Photo : Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Things go BUMP in the night… The leading lady, my favorite semi-retired rapper and spelling champ Keke Palmer revealed to a thrilled audience Saturday Night Live public that she is pregnant, confirming the rumors that have been circulating for weeks by giving us a full-frontal photo of her bare midriff. Miss Keke P (yes I’m sadly old enough to remember when she dropped the banger 2007 to end all bangers, Bottoms Up) is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she started dating coming out in the summer of 2021, according at Page 6. The pair were reportedly introduced by Jackson’s younger brother, Sarunas Jackson, who starred on HBO Insecure at the time Palmer made an appearance on the show. While she SNL monologue, the 29-year-old actor managed to tackle the Sag (ittarius) season, shit on the crypto bros, call himself a wacky queen and reveal a budding bump on live TV. There are rumors going around. People said in my comments, Kekes having a baby, Kekes pregnant, and I want to set the record straight: I am, Palmer said as he opened his blazer to reveal a cropped top, pants and a very pregnant, giving us preg-chic Rihanna’s pregnancy very Chanel. You know, I have to say though. It’s bad when people on the internet are spreading rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re right, the Hustlers and Nope the star laughed. I have a booze sponsorship on the line!… But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I’m so excited guys: I’m going to be a mom! Palmer’s pregnancy rumors started swirling in November when she tried to hide her bump under a poofy Carolina Herrera dress at the CFDA awards. With a belt placed just below the breast line, Palmer nearly got away with an innocent prairie girl moment in tulle, but fans couldn’t stop dwelling on the puffy shape of the dress. . Like really, Keke, it was a good effort, but fashion buffs know the difference between a high waist and a preggo costume! Anyway, a new rumor is now circulated, and I imagine Kekes will love this one: Queen Elizabeth died three months ago, and Keke P appears to be three months pregnant. I’m not saying the actor is six months away from giving birth to the reincarnated royal, but I’m not. not to say it. Royal blood or not, congratulations to a woman who can finally be called mom by someone who is actually related to her.

