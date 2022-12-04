Julianne Hough dazzles in a red waist-length dress ahead of her ‘vulnerable’ trip



















04 December 2022 – 14:58



Beatrice Colon

Julianne Hough looked spectacular in a red dress as she walked the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet

Julianne Hough sure knows how to get into the holiday spirit, as her latest red – and red hot – carpet look proves! The star flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attend the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 2, and she went all out. She looked nothing short of spectacular as she joined other stars for the Celebration of Women in Film, which was also in attendance Priyanka Chopra. Julianne took to Instagram to show off her stunning dress, which featured a fitted mermaid silhouette, a high halter neck and a keyhole cutout. The glamor didn't stop there though, as it also featured a long embroidered lace cape that looked like she was leaving a trail of red rose petals behind her. She kept the red holiday theme alive by adding a bold red lip, and she accessorized simply with pearl teardrop earrings and a slicked up bun. Her fans had nothing but praise for her and her red carpet style, taking to her comments section under her post about the look and writing, "Red looks great on you" and, "Red is definitely your color.", as well as: "Fit for a queen", plus another fan also added: "Everything is just beautiful." Julianne has a busy week ahead of her, such as Friday, December 9, she begins a limited-time residency at the Paradise Club in Times Square, presenting a cabaret-style show, which she created as an ode to New York. Sharing on Instagram a behind-the-scenes montage of her rehearsals a week before the premiere, she said: "It was an absolute blast to create this show in the heart of New York." The actress added, "It will be such a fun, heartfelt and intimate show, where I will share the most vulnerable and hopeful parts of my personal and professional journey through music and dance!"

