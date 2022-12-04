From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alaya F: Fashion Hits and Misses (November 28 – December 4)





Always try to follow the latest news fashion trends, Bollywood celebrities are often seen channeling many interesting looks. But, sometimes, they end up making bad clothing choices. This week was no different. We bring you a weekly roundup of some good and bad looks.

Check it out: HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She’s always been people’s favorite and every time she comes out, it’s bound to attract attention. Recently, the actor attended the birthday party of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Riaan with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and managed to catch some eyeballs with her. fashion meaning. To keep things casual, she opted for a black and white striped sweatshirt and teamed it with black pants and sneakers. She opted for minimal accessories and chose a rosy-looking makeup for the evening with pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, flushed cheeks and bright red lipstick. Aaradhya wore a light purple sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim jeans. BLOW: Alaya F Alaya F is a true fashionista. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F was a sight to behold when she stepped out to celebrate her 25th birthday. She opted for an all black look for the special occasion which included a halter neck crop top with a plunging neckline. She styled it with the bodycon skirt which featured a thigh-high slit and a high waistline. Alaya styled the outfit with white heels, a necklace and a pair of earrings. She left her hair loose in a middle parting and opted for glamorous makeup. HIT: Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor has impressed us time and time again with her clothing choices. This time too, she made all the right noise with her ensemble. Shanaya was recently spotted in a plunging white crochet dress. The outfit featured crochet cutouts on the stomach and a side slit. She paired the together with a pair of neon green strappy pumps and gold hoop earrings. She opted for soft glamorous makeup including smoky eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lipstick. HIT: Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in this casual look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha was spotted around town looking all chic in a casual outfit. The actor wore a tank top and paired it with classic blue jeans and a sleek white belt. To add a splash of color, the actor carried a small handbag and completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and open hair. Miss: Kajol This time Kajol’s gaze fell flat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Dilwale the actor was seen in a multicolored satin outfit. She paired the blazer with a matching skirt. However, the look failed to flatter as the skirt seemed to be a bit loose which did not complement her figure. Plus, with such a daring outfit, the stack of bright orange bracelets seems like a bad choice. But we hope the actor is serving up jaw-dropping looks soon! For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

