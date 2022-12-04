Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Badgers outlast state rival Marquette in overtime





The Wisconsin men’s basketball team scored a huge victory on Saturday by eliminating the Marquette Golden Eagles in extension. Last time out, Wisconsin played one of its best offensive performances of the season and on Saturday it continued as the Badgers went red on the offensive end of the field. In the first half, the Badgers seemed to hit it all, knocking down 69% of their shots from the field. Much of that came from Chucky Hepburn scoring 16 in the top twenty. At halftime, Wisconsin was leading 41-30. When Wisconsin came out for the 2nd half, they didn’t have the hot hand of Chucky Hepburn who was being treated for an injury. Things cooled down in the second half as both teams came out and struggled to score early in the second half, which allowed Wisconsin to build a short 7-3 run to extend their lead. However, Marquette came back as they went on a short 6-0 run to help take the lead. First-year guard Connor Essegian has been huge for the Badgers in this contest and replaced Hepburn well in the second half. When it looked like Marquette was really starting to gain momentum and take the lead, Essegian hit a massive three-pointer to help stabilize the ship. Unfortunately for Essegian, the referees decided to call it all a foul in the 2nd half, which led to him picking up four fouls late in the game. Wisconsin was without Hepburn and Essegian for much of the home stretch, which allowed Marquette to crawl down to just three. However, just when it looked like Wisconsin was starting to falter, Hepburn returned to court for Wisconsin. After back-to-back turnovers for the Badgers, the latter Wisconsin found themselves 68-67 with just a minute left. Luckily for Wisconsin, Hepburn was ready to go when he came back and knocked down a huge back three to give the Badgers a late lead. Marquette would respond though, as late in the shot clock the Eagles beat Wisconsin to a dunk and tied the game at 70. Chucky Hepburn was unable to hit a buzzer-beater late in the mid -time, which sent this contest into overtime. In overtime, Jordan Davis had a look wide open for three to give the Badgers a lead but missed it in, well, the wrong way. Davis would respond, however, by knocking down a huge three on the next possession. When overtime ended, Wisconsin stayed up three points, but Marquette wouldn’t leave as Kam Jones made a three-point clutch with just under 30 seconds left in the game to tie the game at 77. The Badgers had the ball for the final 30 seconds and Chucky Hepburn managed to work some magic and find an edged Max Klesmit with seconds remaining. Klesmit found a way to shoot and after hitting what felt like every inch of the rim, the ball fell through to give the Badgers a lead with just seconds left. The Badgers would force a turnover on Marquette’s next possession to win 80-77 after Wahl put in a free throw. Overall, it was a big win for Wisconsin. The Badgers fought through a ton of adversity without Chucky Hepburn in the second half. Additionally, Wisconsin was facing a ton of reprehensible issues but was able to weather the storm in a harsh environment. Anytime you get a win over Marquette, it’s a good day and the Badgers aren’t good until Saturday. Wisconsin will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as they enter the Big Ten opener against Maryland.

