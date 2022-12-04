Fashion
Oakland’s McMullen luxury boutique celebrates 15 years in business and launches incubator program for emerging fashion designers
OAKLAND, CA. (KGO) — When you walk into McMullen, you are immediately overwhelmed with couture. It is a breathtaking experience. The luxury boutique, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is on Broadway in Uptown Oakland. It’s an original idea by Sherri McMullen.
“What I love about the Oakland style is that everyone has their own style,” Sherri said. “They’re not necessarily looking for the big labels or anything like that. It’s really about mixing indie designers with their own.”
Sherri has been called a “champion of young fashion talent” and even a “tastemaker” by Vogue. But before receiving national recognition, she was a buyer for Neiman Marcus.
“When I started 15 years ago, I knew I wanted to create a space for these young designers,” Sherri continued. “I just thought, ‘I know there are more designers. I know there are more designers who look like me, but how do we find them?'”
MORE: Clothing designer pays homage to Mexican roots through her fashion label
Sherri definitely gets it now. She travels to places like Copenhagen, New York, Paris and Lagos. She even finds local designers from Oakland and San Francisco.
During the NBA Finals, Sherri dressed Steph Curry in black designer clothes. One of the looks included a jacket from Ade Dehye, an Oakland-based brand.
One of Sherri’s most notable discoveries is designer Christopher John Rogers. They met during fashion week in 2019.
“It’s the one collection that really stuck with me and I kept thinking, ‘We’re going to make this work.'”
Both did more than just “make it work”.
VIDEO: Meet the people working to end racial bias and include more diversity in the wedding industry
Christopher John Rogers then dressed Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration and designed Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2022 Met Gala look.
Rogers also created exclusive pieces for McMullen. The brightly colored dresses floated down the runway during McMullen’s 15th anniversary parade.
“If you really believe in your vision and you believe you’re going to make a difference, keep going,” Sherri said.
These words are her advice to everyone, including herself. Anyone can look around Uptown Oakland and see clearly that some businesses are not succeeding. But, despite challenges like the pandemic or the surge in the multi-billion dollar fast fashion industry, McMullen is thriving.
“We don’t believe in fast fashion,” Sherri continued. “We definitely believe in timeless pieces. We’re talking about wearing your clothes over and over and buying only what you love.”
MORE: Palo Alto small business Bossy Cosmetics featured by Amazon for Women’s History Month
Inside McMullen, the walls are covered with photos of the women in Sherri’s family. She describes them as mentors who inspired her life. McMullen is rooted in the idea of uplifting others, so Sherri takes on this mission a few miles down the road from McMullen’s distribution center in West Oakland.
Its goal is to bring more jobs to an underrepresented area and house emerging brands for McMullen’s new incubator program. As part of the program, designers will benefit from hands-on experience and mentorship from Sherri and her team.
“It wasn’t easy along the way, but I stayed true to what I was doing and always believed in it.”
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7news.com/mcmullen-oakland-sherri-fashion/12519433/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lawrence holds on to win South African Open | ProTennis
- Oakland’s McMullen luxury boutique celebrates 15 years in business and launches incubator program for emerging fashion designers
- Can I use the Google Pixel Watch with my iPhone?
- Tsunami warning with earthquake off Tonga
- Chicago shooting: Well-known local actor Xavier Lofton identified among 2 killed, another critically injured on South Cicero Avenue
- Google is done with Duplex on the Web
- Donald Trump chastised by both parties for calling to suspend the Constitution after the election
- Alex Golesh Named Sixth Head Coach of USF Football
- Wisconsin Men’s Basketball: Badgers outlast state rival Marquette in overtime
- Stock futures are little changed as traders anticipate more economic data
- Observers say Jokowi volunteers should have disbanded
- Google Home Routines Disappear For Some As Redesign Arrives