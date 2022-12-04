Oakland’s McMullen luxury boutique celebrates 15 years in business and launches incubator program for emerging fashion designers

OAKLAND, CA. (KGO) — When you walk into McMullen, you are immediately overwhelmed with couture. It is a breathtaking experience. The luxury boutique, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is on Broadway in Uptown Oakland. It’s an original idea by Sherri McMullen.

“What I love about the Oakland style is that everyone has their own style,” Sherri said. “They’re not necessarily looking for the big labels or anything like that. It’s really about mixing indie designers with their own.”

Sherri has been called a “champion of young fashion talent” and even a “tastemaker” by Vogue. But before receiving national recognition, she was a buyer for Neiman Marcus.

“When I started 15 years ago, I knew I wanted to create a space for these young designers,” Sherri continued. “I just thought, ‘I know there are more designers. I know there are more designers who look like me, but how do we find them?'”

MORE: Clothing designer pays homage to Mexican roots through her fashion label

Sherri definitely gets it now. She travels to places like Copenhagen, New York, Paris and Lagos. She even finds local designers from Oakland and San Francisco.

During the NBA Finals, Sherri dressed Steph Curry in black designer clothes. One of the looks included a jacket from Ade Dehye, an Oakland-based brand.

One of Sherri’s most notable discoveries is designer Christopher John Rogers. They met during fashion week in 2019.

“It’s the one collection that really stuck with me and I kept thinking, ‘We’re going to make this work.'”

Both did more than just “make it work”.

VIDEO: Meet the people working to end racial bias and include more diversity in the wedding industry

Christopher John Rogers then dressed Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration and designed Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2022 Met Gala look.

Rogers also created exclusive pieces for McMullen. The brightly colored dresses floated down the runway during McMullen’s 15th anniversary parade.

“If you really believe in your vision and you believe you’re going to make a difference, keep going,” Sherri said.

These words are her advice to everyone, including herself. Anyone can look around Uptown Oakland and see clearly that some businesses are not succeeding. But, despite challenges like the pandemic or the surge in the multi-billion dollar fast fashion industry, McMullen is thriving.

“We don’t believe in fast fashion,” Sherri continued. “We definitely believe in timeless pieces. We’re talking about wearing your clothes over and over and buying only what you love.”

MORE: Palo Alto small business Bossy Cosmetics featured by Amazon for Women’s History Month

Inside McMullen, the walls are covered with photos of the women in Sherri’s family. She describes them as mentors who inspired her life. McMullen is rooted in the idea of ​​uplifting others, so Sherri takes on this mission a few miles down the road from McMullen’s distribution center in West Oakland.

Its goal is to bring more jobs to an underrepresented area and house emerging brands for McMullen’s new incubator program. As part of the program, designers will benefit from hands-on experience and mentorship from Sherri and her team.

“It wasn’t easy along the way, but I stayed true to what I was doing and always believed in it.”

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live