Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell Dress Up and Discuss Crazy Extinction Theories

Joe Rogan recently talked about the Taupo supervolcano on his podcast.

On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, along with fellow comedian Duncan Trussell, discussed the eruption of the Taupo supervolcano, which took place millions of years ago. The JRE The podcast host explained how the deadly blast reduced New Zealand’s population to just seven thousand people.

The UFC analyst also discussed the struggles of those left behind by the eruption and what they may have had to do to survive, saying:

“[In] Taupo, and it killed everyone except, I think it was down to seven thousand people. So the whole earth… Think of about seven billion people, it was down to seven thousand. What horrors have these people seen? … The sky turns black with soot as this volcano explodes fire in the sky and it drowns out all the sun, kills all the plants. You have no food, the animals are starving. Maybe they just ate each other. I mean, who knows?”

Joe Rogan discusses the inaccurate tech algorithms of various social media platforms

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have become essential for keeping up to date with recent events. However, according to Joe Rogan, the algorithms used by these platforms are inaccurate.

The UFC color commentator said these algorithms are unable to distinguish between false and accurate information, thereby misleading their users. Giving his opinion on the matter, in a recent episode of his popular JRE podcast, Rogan said:

“If you want to know what’s going on, it’s [Twitter] as the best place to go immediately to find out that you know that a country has been overthrown, that chaos is happening somewhere in the world. At least you get something and you also get different perspectives. You get boots on the pitch, you get an official perspective… The problem is to fix it. It’s not a good platform to sort out what’s right, what’s not… It’s kinda crazy that there’s only one place where people go bickering about things.”

