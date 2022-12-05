At-risk youth show off their creativity through clothes for McDonald’s fashion challenge





SALISBURY, Md. — “And we wanted to create a unique opportunity for them. Something that would give them a degree of empowerment and engagement so that their voice could be heard in a unique way,” said Barbara Thompson, McDonald’s representative and event organizer. Local owners of McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, and retailer DTLR have given nearly 20 children here on the East Bank a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The youngsters had the chance to show off their fashion sense – inspired by McDonald’s new Coca-Cola and Fanta frozen flavors. Each child received a $350 gift card to shop till you drop. “For many people who have come to support this effort, their first generation students, come from a single parent home or have their own struggle story. We can identify where they are,” Thompson said. “Every one of our communities thinks DTLR is there in the community because the people who are in the store with them and working with them are authentic to the culture and their lifestyle,” said Brittany Leigh, Head of Marketing. of the DTLR brand. The Fashion Challenge supports organizations that make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth, like local nonprofit Building Mosaic Solutions. “Fashion is essential for our youth. They love to do swag,” said Darlene Jackson-Bowen, president of Building Mosaic Solutions. “Other big cities have these kinds of opportunities and we don’t. So here on the lower east coast, we’re grateful they’re even considering pouring into our youth. We had the chance to speak with McKenna Selby, who chose blue raspberry flavor as inspiration. She tells us that blue is her favorite color. “I would describe my sense of style as cold or lazy. I put on sweatpants, converses and a random hoodie half the time,” Selby said. “It means a lot for an organization to come out and give a group of kids like me the opportunity to express our creativity.” McDonald’s representative Barbara Thompson said these children were getting more than a new pair of shoes or a coat. She says they reach them where they are to hopefully make a lasting impact. “We’re not here for a moment, we’re committed to being in the 365 community,” Thompson said. Participants also received free accessories and gifts from DTLR to complete their outfits. The fashion challenge also visited Baltimore and DC over the weekend. To learn more about Building Mosaic Solutions, Click here

