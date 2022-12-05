Denver Broncos lose in wash, rinse and repeat fashion to Baltimore Ravens

The Denver Broncos once again lost in disappointing fashion in Sunday’s road contest to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite playing solid defensive play for most of the game, Denver’s defense couldn’t get one last stop while the offense continued to do what it does best. Nothing.

Denver Broncos defense has strong first half, Lamar Jackson comes out

After a week of gossip and drama surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos opened Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a sense of urgency and pace on defense. Denver’s first attacking drive was promising as they raced through midfield, opening up the passing game by setting up the run early on. A 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus gave Denver a 3-0 lead.

Denver’s defense would have a tough job trying to limit Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Denver’s first two drives against Jackson were solid, holding the Ravens to 20 yards on their first two series, forcing them to punt each time. Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero pressured early and often against Jackson, with DeShawn Williams coming with a sack in Denver’s second defensive practice, and Essang Bassey forcing the pressure on a nickel blitz that forced Baltimore to push him back .

The Broncos offense couldn’t generate anything after getting the ball back, quickly returning it to Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. Denver’s defense, which has struggled to pressure quarterbacks for two straight weeks, found a way to generate pressure early and often as rusher Jonathon Cooper fired Lamar Jackson from the left edge. It would change the dynamics of the game as Jackson left the game with an injury.

In the practice that followed, Wilson and the Broncos offense couldn’t find a way to hold their own despite launching the running game with Latavius ​​Murray and Mike Boone hitting several good runs. Wilson found Dulcich on third and third points, but the Ravens defense rallied to force the stoppage, contributing to Denver’s continued struggles on third down.

With Jackson coming out of the game with a knee injury, Denver’s defense should be accountable for Tyler Huntley coming in to replace him. Huntley had no problem moving the Ravens’ offense forward down the field, capitalizing on several big chunk plays, including finding tight end Mark Andrews open on the left sideline for a 22-yard gain. The Broncos defense held firm, forcing Baltimore to settle for a chip shot to tie the game at 3-3 with 5:55 left in the first half.

Unfortunately, the Broncos offense couldn’t do much against the Ravens who stacked the box to stop the run, forcing another quick three-and-one to give the ball back to Baltimore with only about four minutes left. play in the first half. Led by strong plays from Josey Jewell, DJ Jones and Patrick Surtain, Denver’s defense forced Huntley and the Ravens to make a three-and-out, which would give Denver the ball back with 2:55 left in the first half.

On Denver’s first play of the series before halftime, Wilson uncorked a deep ball into midfield, finding Jerry Jeudy wide open for a 40-yard gain, his first catch since injuring himself at ankle in Week 10. Several plays later, Wilson used his legs to extend a play as he connected with Dulcich for a 22-yard gain on a deep crossover pattern to put Denver in goal range in the field. With 42 seconds left, McManus hit a 41-yard field goal that extended Denver’s lead to 6-3 in the first half.

Broncos defense fails to hold up in second half, offense crumbles

The Broncos defense would continue its second half against Tyler Huntley after Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. Huntley and the Ravens tried to generate some pace through the quick passing game, but Denver’s defense quickly crumbled, forcing Baltimore to throw after Justin Simmons torpedoed Devin Duvernay on a jet sweep to the side. ‘outside.

Wilson and the Broncos offense took over for their first practice of the second half. In a true cut-and-paste of most games Broncos fans have seen this season, Denver’s offense couldn’t move the ball past midfield and failed to convert again on third down, which led to an evergreen Denver punt.

Denver’s defense needed a big play to boost the momentum and that was thanks to Justin Simmons picking up an interception from Huntley after coming under pressure from Jonathon Cooper. Simmons’ interception was Denver’s first INT in four games.

Wilson and company took over beyond midfield but struggled to move the ball once more, doing little with what the Denver defense gave them. McManus had a 50-yard field goal that extended the Broncos’ lead to 9-3 late in the third quarter. Huntley and the Ravens’ offense went to midfield, but tried to get creative on some trick play, but Justin Simmons intercepted the pass, his second takeaway of the game.

With a fourth quarter lead and possession of the ball, the Broncos offense looked to reward the defense for getting the ball back. Wilson connected with Kendall Hinton on an out road for a first down, but that would serve as the only positive play Denver would generate on the drive. Waitman’s leg received regular training as he would have to send it back to Baltimore.

Denver’s defense played Huntley and the Ravens even tighter, leading to Baron Browning coming off the edge, sacking the Ravens quarterback and forcing Baltimore to kick the ball for the sixth time in the afternoon. .

Just when Denver needed a big offensive play, Wilson found rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on the field again, this time for a 30-yard gain. However, one step forward, two steps back after Wilson was unable to connect with Dulcich or rookie receiver Montrell Washington on back-to-back deep ball attempts. Crazy ball. Another punt from Waitman pinned the Ravens inside their own 15-yard line, the defense aiming to reattach their ears with their heads.

Facing a 3rd and 4 with 2:00 remaining, the Ravens offense was eager for a chance to get past midfield to make things interesting. Huntley targeted Mark Andrews on the right sideline with Patrick Surtain in cover, but the officials flagged Surtain for pass interference to give them a first down. Denver would need to prevent a touchdown to save the game.

Huntley converted on a 4-and-1 play and found the Kenyan Drake for a big win that brought the Baltimore Ravens offense to the 2-yard line. A play later, Huntley hit from two yards to give the Ravens a 10-9 lead.

The match would again fall on Brandon McManus’ leg from 63 yards out to win the game, but his kick was considerably short. Denver falls to an extremely disappointing 3-9 this season, officially being eliminated from the playoffs.

Third down woes continue for Denver offense

The Broncos offense continued to struggle on Sunday in third down against the Ravens. Denver finished the game 2 of 12 on third down attempts in their road loss. Almost every one of Denver’s losses this season has been washed, rinsed, repeated.

News and Notes from the Broncos vs. the Ravens

Inactive list.

The following players were inactive for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, safety Anthony Harris and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were taken out healthy on Sunday. Cornerback K’Waun Williams, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, guard Andrew Beck and linebacker Dakota Allen all missed Sunday’s game with injuries.

Injury report.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against the Ravens and did not return.