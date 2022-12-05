A Chestermere high school girl walks the runway during Calgary International Fashion Week





Now that he has the experience of walking the runway at Calgary’s premier fashion event, Johnson said his next hope is for the chance to model internationally. He noted that Dubai, Paris or somewhere in Colombia were on his wish list.

A Chestermere high school student took the next step in her burgeoning modeling career in November, appearing as a model at Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week (CIFAW) – the city’s largest fashion show ‘year. Trey Johnson, 15, is a Year 10 student at St. Gabriel the Archangel School in Chestermere. He started modeling earlier this year for the Patti Falconer agency, following in the footsteps of his older brother, who Johnson says also started modeling when he was in his mid-teens. “My parents talked about it as something my brother could try,” Johnson said. “He said of course – that was four years ago. From there, we stayed with the agency he was with. I got to the age where I was tall and old enough to model. It was February of this year, so that’s how it all started. Johnson said his brother eventually turned to acting and is now freelancing as a background actor for film and television productions. Since signing with Patti Falconer Agency last year, Johnson said he enjoys the opportunities modeling has presented, like walking the runway at a fashion show in Edmonton. He said the most fun aspect of modeling is the potential it brings for travel, as well as the chance to try out new outfits and clothing styles. “You meet new people and hang out with your friends for the day,” he said. “That’s probably what I’ll remember the most.” The high schooler said the time he invests in modeling depends. “If you want to do it all, you need to have time off because you could go to California for four days, Vancouver for five, or Dubai for about a week and a half,” he added. Last month, Johnson had a career highlight when he was one of the official runway models at the sixth annual CIFAW, which took place Nov. 19 at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel. This is one of Calgary’s biggest fashion-related events of the year, attended by clothing designers from the Philippines, California, Vancouver and other places who come to showcase their new products. “It was basically what it was – fashion and arts week, which is really cool,” Johnson said. “We had been preparing for this for about three months.” Now that he has the experience of walking the runway at Calgary’s main fashion event, Johnson said his next hope is for the chance to model internationally – he noted that Dubai, Paris or somewhere in Colombia were on his wish list. That being said, he touted the bright future for modeling and fashion in the Calgary area, saying the growth of the film industry in Alberta will likely also bring more modeling opportunities. “I think the modeling scene in Calgary is OK,” he said. “I think in the future it will probably look more like Vancouver. Calgary might one day be the Hollywood of Canada, with all the movies being filmed here.

