How to make a dress? With fabric, ropes and metal, of course





Haute couture design is still a fledgling field in Nepal. But there are a few names that stand out above the rest. Tenzing Tseten Bhutia is one of them. Most designers will tell you that fashion has always been their true calling. But Bhutia avoids talking about fashion in these terms. His journey into fashion design started quite steadily, he says. Bhutia was born and raised in Sikkim, the Indian state that borders Nepal. As a teenager, Bhutia landed in Delhi hoping to get a good education. In the Indian capital, he decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in commerce. But two years into the course, his interest in fashion overwhelmed him. He realized fashion design was something he wanted to turn into a career, he says. I’ve always been fashion-conscious and my friends also suggested I pursue fashion, Bhutia recently told the Post. One of these days, Bhutia was struck by what he saw on the cover of India today, one of India’s most widely read weekly news magazines. A team of half a dozen designers had graced the cover of the magazine. Seeing this in a magazine known for its hardcore journalism, Bhutia says, further convinced him that fashion was a viable career choice. Bhutia, however, chose to complete her studies in commerce. After returning home, he only broke the news of his newfound interest in fashion to his mother. At the time, fashion was not seen as a viable career option, and like any mother at that time, Bhutia’s mother was not too excited about her son pursuing such an unusual career. But she ultimately trusted Bhutia’s career choice. At her mother’s suggestion, Bhutia took a bank entrance exam, as most new business graduates would do. But when the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Bangalore accepted her application before the bank released the results, her mother couldn’t stop her from jumping at the chance to study fashion tech. and clothing. NIFT, after all, is one of the top fashion institutions in India. Its alumni include Prabal Gurung, the award-winning Nepalese-American designer. After graduating from NIFT, Bhutia started working as a designer at her uncles’ factory, Himalayan Couture. Bhutia’s mother didn’t interfere with her career choice once she realized that fashion could also be a stable calling. If my father hadn’t died then, it might have been a whole different story, Bhutia said. Networking with celebrities and media attention spurred Bhutia to become a designer in her own right. Fashion design is no longer just a career but an art for him, he says. Early in the design process, he uses the strokes of his perspective and creativity to bring together layers upon layers of bold shades and shapes to assemble the final fit.

Whenever possible, Bhutia goes to the markets himself in search of materials to use in his design. Its materials are not limited to fabrics; the materials could be ropes or even metals, he says. Once inspiration strikes, he googles the materials and movies for more inspiration. Conceiving a design usually takes him 10 days; and bringing it to life takes between two and six months, depending on the complexity of the crisis. The road to stardom has not been easy for Bhutia. The creator received some discouraging comments regarding his gender in his choice of passion. But there is not much thought. I used to be very introverted, but the fashion industry has brought out my self-confidence, he says. Today, Bhutia is based in Kathmandu and regularly designs outfits for the who’s who of Nepal’s entertainment industry. He also works part-time as a teacher at the IEC School of Fashion in Dillibazar. What drives Bhutia is the desire to inspire a new generation of designers, he says, adding that he wants to shine a light on their hidden creativity. He also wants to make new progress in the materials used in the fashion industry and create new trends. Tenzing Tseten Bhutia wants to do something new, something unheard of, something to be enjoyed, not only in the sense of fashion, but also of creativity itself.

