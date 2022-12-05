Fashion
Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her growing baby bump in a maxi dress as she arrives at her baby shower
She is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tommy Fury.
And Molly-Mae Hague, 23, looked radiant on Sunday as she arrived for her baby shower, which took place at Manchester’s upscale restaurant Peter Street Kitchen.
While BFF Maura Higgins looked ultra chic when she also arrived at the party, donning an all-white ensemble.
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague (left), 23, showed off her growing bump on Sunday in a figure-hugging maxi dress as she arrived for her baby shower alongside Maura Higgins (right)
Molly-Mae, 23, donned a long purple dress, which showed off her growing baby bump with its bodycon fit.
The gorgeous garment featured a one-sleeved neckline and a cutout chest design, pairing a collection of gold jewelry with the look.
She opted for a pair of nude double strappy heels and a matching mini chain strappy handbag.
Stylish: Molly-Mae donned a long purple dress, which showed off her growing baby bump with its bodycon fit
Design: The gorgeous garment features a one-sleeved neckline and a cutout design on the chest, combining a collection of gold jewelry with the look.
While Molly-Mae’s blonde locks were lengthened with extensions as they fell over her hips in a soft wave.
The Pretty Little Thing creative director opted for bronzed makeup with a glossy nude lip as she flashed a smile at the cameras as she arrived.
And next to arriving in the shower was her Love Island co-star Maura, who looked stunning in a pair of high waisted white jeans with a flared leg and center button detail.
She flaunted her stunning figure in a white bandeau top while layering it with a matching oversized white blazer.
Accessories: She opted for a pair of nude double strap heels and a matching mini chain purse
Stunner: Maura flaunted her stunning figure in a white bandeau top while layering it with a matching oversized white blazer
Maura’s chocolate locks have been pulled up, as two sections have been left out to frame her face.
It seems the guest theme was white, with Elle Brown and Stephanie Lam both sporting white dresses as they arrived with gifts for the mother-to-be in hand.
And inside the celebration party was a stunning white welcome board, which read, “Welcome to a Baby Fury Celebration, December 4, 2022.”
Arrivals: It appears the guest theme was white, with Elle Brown (right) and Stephanie Lam (left) both wearing white dresses
Gifts: Stephanie had a large gift basket for the mother-to-be in her hand
Glam: Molly’s sister Zoe opted for a white blazer with pom pom pants
Parents-to-be: She and Tommy Fury are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in the coming weeks
fury baby; And inside the celebration party was a stunning white welcome board, which read, “Welcome to a Baby Fury Celebration, December 4, 2022”
While the restaurant in Manchester was decorated with an abundance of beautiful flower spheres, sprawling white candles and cloud print designs.
A cloud-shaped sign also read “Hello baby…” as a singer sat in front to provide live music to guests.
The food menu featured a collection of Japanese and Mexican dishes, including nachos, gyoza tacos, and edamame.
Getting glamorous for the baby shower, Molly-Mae shared a photo as she styled her hair, donning a brown waffle-textured dress and matching pants.
“Getting ready for a very special day,” she wrote in the beaming snap.
And in preparation for the day, she enjoyed a sleepover with her mother and sister, Zoe, while her boyfriend Tommy was in London for his brother Tyson Fury’s heavyweight fight against Derek Chisora.
Entertainment: A cloud-shaped sign also read “Hello baby…” as a singer sat in front to provide live music to guests
Before: Getting ready for the baby shower, Molly-Mae shared a photo while she got her hair done, donning a brown waffle-textured dress and matching pants
Girls night! And in preparation for the day, she enjoyed a sleepover with her mother and sister, Zoe, while her boyfriend Tommy was in London for his brother Tyson Fury’s heavyweight fight against Derek Chisora.
