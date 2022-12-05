Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk claim Australian Open titles as local hopefuls falter

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai won the women’s Australian Open by a stroke in Melbourne, while Poland’s Adrian Meronk won the men’s title in convincing fashion in the mixed tournament.

Buhai completed an outstanding 2022 campaign, adding victory at Victoria Golf Club to his triumph at the British Open earlier this year.

Meronk became the first Polish player to win the men’s tournament after picking up a five-stroke win, with Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee finishing second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, England’s Kipp Popert won the Australian All Ability Championship by seven strokes after finishing 2 under par for the 54-hole course.

Buhai prevailed after a dramatic meltdown by Sydney wonderkid Grace Kim to dash local hopes for another year on Sunday.

The British Open champion closed with a 1 out of 73 to claim an agonizing victory over South Korean Jayai Shin (75).

Buhai finished the tournament with an under-12.

“It’s the icing on the cake,” an emotional Buhai said of her triumphant season.

“Sorry, that just hit me.”

Buhai (left), Adrian Meronk (centre) and Kipp Popert show off their Australian Open trophies. ( Getty Images: Daniel Pockett )

Earlier in the final round, 21-year-old Kim had held onto the 18th tee, sharing the lead.

But the new LPGA Tour graduate had to settle for fourth place at under 9 after spoiling 18th by five to score a soul-destroying double bogey.

Famous compatriot Hannah Green (74) birdied the last to pass Kim for third place under 10.

Green’s hopes evaporated on the front nine after starting the day two shots off the lead.

Fellow Australian and world number four Minjee Lee (71) finished fifth at under-8, but the two-time Major winner also has to wonder what could have been.

With a double bogey seven on the eighth hole, Lee wasted a golden start of three birdies in six holes that had propelled her into contention.

The US Open champion was never a factor after falling seven strokes behind Buhai on the turn.

Lee’s younger brother Min Woo (69) finished the men’s tournament with an Under-8 score to secure a consolation prize of a ticket to next year’s British Open at Royal Liverpool .

Meronk reigns supreme

Meronk won the Stonehaven Cup in style with an eagle on the 72nd hole in a 4-under 66 final.

The Pole denied his childhood idol Scott a second Australian Open trophy 13 years after his first as third round leader ended with a disappointing 2 from 74.

“I’m super excited and to finish like this on the 18th hole is just unreal,” said Meronk, who finished the tournament at under 14.

“I’m so grateful.”

Meronk was unimpressed with the occasion on the final day at Victoria Golf Club. ( AAP: Con Chronis )

Meronk started the day one shot behind Scott, relishing the chance to duel with the 2013 Masters winner.

With a birdie at first and a bogey from Scott, Meronks took the lead on a two-stroke swing.

Scott briefly regained a share of the lead with back-to-back birdies, but Meronk refused to give up his advantage for the second time after the Aussie posted back-to-back bogeys at nine and 10.

Lee threatened to turn the two-way battle into a three-way brawl with an eagle two after driving the par-four first hole to briefly reduce the deficit to two strokes.

But he never recovered after he unfortunately missed a birdie putt inside a yard on the fifth hole, then bogeyed on the eighth to slip four shots behind Meronk towards the bend.

