Fashion
Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk claim Australian Open titles as local hopefuls falter
South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai won the women’s Australian Open by a stroke in Melbourne, while Poland’s Adrian Meronk won the men’s title in convincing fashion in the mixed tournament.
Key points:
- Ashleigh Buhai’s victory adds to her victory at the British Open in August
- Adrian Meronk wins men’s title by five strokes, Adam Scott placing second
- England’s Kipp Popert wins the Australian All Ability Championship by seven strokes
Buhai completed an outstanding 2022 campaign, adding victory at Victoria Golf Club to his triumph at the British Open earlier this year.
Meronk became the first Polish player to win the men’s tournament after picking up a five-stroke win, with Australians Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee finishing second and third respectively.
Meanwhile, England’s Kipp Popert won the Australian All Ability Championship by seven strokes after finishing 2 under par for the 54-hole course.
Buhai prevailed after a dramatic meltdown by Sydney wonderkid Grace Kim to dash local hopes for another year on Sunday.
The British Open champion closed with a 1 out of 73 to claim an agonizing victory over South Korean Jayai Shin (75).
Buhai finished the tournament with an under-12.
“It’s the icing on the cake,” an emotional Buhai said of her triumphant season.
“Sorry, that just hit me.”
Earlier in the final round, 21-year-old Kim had held onto the 18th tee, sharing the lead.
But the new LPGA Tour graduate had to settle for fourth place at under 9 after spoiling 18th by five to score a soul-destroying double bogey.
Famous compatriot Hannah Green (74) birdied the last to pass Kim for third place under 10.
Green’s hopes evaporated on the front nine after starting the day two shots off the lead.
Fellow Australian and world number four Minjee Lee (71) finished fifth at under-8, but the two-time Major winner also has to wonder what could have been.
With a double bogey seven on the eighth hole, Lee wasted a golden start of three birdies in six holes that had propelled her into contention.
The US Open champion was never a factor after falling seven strokes behind Buhai on the turn.
Lee’s younger brother Min Woo (69) finished the men’s tournament with an Under-8 score to secure a consolation prize of a ticket to next year’s British Open at Royal Liverpool .
Meronk reigns supreme
Meronk won the Stonehaven Cup in style with an eagle on the 72nd hole in a 4-under 66 final.
The Pole denied his childhood idol Scott a second Australian Open trophy 13 years after his first as third round leader ended with a disappointing 2 from 74.
“I’m super excited and to finish like this on the 18th hole is just unreal,” said Meronk, who finished the tournament at under 14.
“I’m so grateful.”
Meronk started the day one shot behind Scott, relishing the chance to duel with the 2013 Masters winner.
With a birdie at first and a bogey from Scott, Meronks took the lead on a two-stroke swing.
Scott briefly regained a share of the lead with back-to-back birdies, but Meronk refused to give up his advantage for the second time after the Aussie posted back-to-back bogeys at nine and 10.
Lee threatened to turn the two-way battle into a three-way brawl with an eagle two after driving the par-four first hole to briefly reduce the deficit to two strokes.
But he never recovered after he unfortunately missed a birdie putt inside a yard on the fifth hole, then bogeyed on the eighth to slip four shots behind Meronk towards the bend.
AAP/ABC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-04/australian-open-ashleigh-buhai-adrian-meronk-win/101732386
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk claim Australian Open titles as local hopefuls falter
- On the Bookshelf: Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy
- COVID-19 pandemic caused rapid brain aging in young people
- Confide in being afraid, who means Jokowi?
- Director Noah Baumbach tackles misinformation in ‘White Noise,’ with irony
- Tech Mahindra Partners with Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Thailand, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
- Incontrera named Outstanding Wrestler for EIWA in 2022 Garden State Grapple
- Weinstein jury mulls verdict in Hollywood rape case – Entertainment
- Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her growing baby bump in a maxi dress as she arrives at her baby shower
- 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh
- Split Payment Google, Splitit Team
- Biden congratulates Kennedy Center honorees at the White House