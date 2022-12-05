Julia Roberts supports her friend George Clooney in a dress covered in photos of him in Washington DC

Julia Roberts showed her support for close friend George Clooney at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC on Sunday.

The 55-year-old actress wore a long black dress under a little black jacket that ended in the middle of her back.

His dress was covered in photos of him with a frame-like border surrounding the images.

Friends: Julia Roberts showed her support for close friend George Clooney at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC on Sunday

She parted her reddish brown locks down the middle and let it fall down the middle of her back.

She smiled widely and her lips were painted dark pink. She wore large hoop earrings under her thick locks.

Julia was joined by her husband of twenty years Daniel Moder at the suave affair.

The 53-year-old cinematographer wore a simple black suit as his better half hugged him from behind.

Inside the event, Roberts changed into a more toned down ensemble, an all-black pantsuit.

Roberts’ Ocean’s Eleven co-star Matt Damon accompanied her as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived.

Clooney was among several winners accepting lifetime achievement awards. Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Len and the band U2.

Roberts and Clooney have worked together several times over the years, including in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and the movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

In October, their new movie Ticket to Paradise premiered. The film features the two stars as a divorced couple who come together to prevent their daughter’s marriage.

Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever played their daughter and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker helmed the film and wrote the screenplay.