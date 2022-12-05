Fashion
Julia Roberts supports her friend George Clooney in a dress covered in photos of him in Washington DC
By George! Julia Roberts wears framed photos of Clooney on her dress to playfully celebrate her old Hollywood friend as he joins the Kennedy Center Honors list in Washington, DC
Julia Roberts showed her support for close friend George Clooney at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC on Sunday.
The 55-year-old actress wore a long black dress under a little black jacket that ended in the middle of her back.
His dress was covered in photos of him with a frame-like border surrounding the images.
Friends: Julia Roberts showed her support for close friend George Clooney at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC on Sunday
She parted her reddish brown locks down the middle and let it fall down the middle of her back.
She smiled widely and her lips were painted dark pink. She wore large hoop earrings under her thick locks.
Julia was joined by her husband of twenty years Daniel Moder at the suave affair.
Elegant dress: The 55-year-old actress wore a long black dress under a little black jacket that ended in the middle of her back
Photos: His dress was covered in photos of him with a frame-like border surrounding the images
Happy couple:Julia was joined by her husband of twenty years Daniel Moder during the suave affair
The 53-year-old cinematographer wore a simple black suit as his better half hugged him from behind.
Inside the event, Roberts changed into a more toned down ensemble, an all-black pantsuit.
Roberts’ Ocean’s Eleven co-star Matt Damon accompanied her as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived.
Clooney was among several winners accepting lifetime achievement awards. Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Len and the band U2.
Another superstar: Matt Damon, co-star of Roberts’ Ocean’s Eleven, accompanied her as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived
Longtime collaborators: Roberts and Clooney have worked together several times over the years, including in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and the film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (shown in Ocean’s Eleven with Brad Pitt)
New Movie: In October, their new movie Ticket to Paradise premiered. The film features the two stars as a divorced couple who come together to prevent their daughter’s marriage
Roberts and Clooney have worked together several times over the years, including in the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and the movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.
In October, their new movie Ticket to Paradise premiered. The film features the two stars as a divorced couple who come together to prevent their daughter’s marriage.
Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever played their daughter and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker helmed the film and wrote the screenplay.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11502007/Julia-Roberts-supports-friend-George-Clooney-dress-covered-pictures-Washington-D-C.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Julia Roberts supports her friend George Clooney in a dress covered in photos of him in Washington DC
- Android JetPack Compose at Google Developer Group GDG San Diego
- Is this video really a tunnel in West Sumatra built by Jokowi?
- Jingle Xmas Bollywood Night Tickets, Sat, Dec 17 2022 at 23:00
- Top Church of England clerics remain silent on ‘trans’ Jesus sermon that sparked international backlash: ‘No comment’
- The new GOP lawmaker has responded after Trump called for an end to the Constitution
- Security, development are mutually reinforcing – Opinion
- sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex drops over 100 points; Clever below 18,700; TVS motor, Zomato slip up to 2%; PB Fintech up 3%
- GLEANINGS FROM CORN FLATS: The Pine Point Inn – A Forgotten Niskayuna Landmark
- These cases are perfect for protecting your new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- SCO:143/7 (32.1) | Live Cricket Score | SCO vs NEP | icc cwc league 2 2019-23
- Turkey prepares for Russia’s proposed gas hub project – Erdogan