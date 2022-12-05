Canby crowds fill the town center to light up the night festively





While the holiday shopping season and store shelves seem to creep in earlier and earlier each year, for many Canbyites the Christmas season will never officially begin until the community gathers downtown to welcome Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and light the Wait Park trees and decorations. If that’s you, well, the wait is over: Canby’s annual Tree and Holiday Lighting Parade went off without a hitch on Friday evening. Traditionally held on the first Friday of December, the event came with a bit of extra winter magic this year, being sandwiched by the first snowfall of the season on Thursday (a brief flurry easily missed by even the most astute observers) and heavier dust throughout Sunday. morning and early afternoon. On Friday, hundreds of residents took to the streets of Canby town center for the highly anticipated annual event, led by Canby Police and Fire and Mayor Brian Hodson. Businesses, organizations, schools and civic groups marched in floats and on foot, adding lights, color, Christmas music and, of course, handfuls of festive-looking candy . At the end of the long caravan were Canby’s beloved Santa Claus and Mrs Claus themselves (Ed and Judy Grautski) waving to the crowds and delighting the children from the top of CFD’s old 1935 engine driven by the longtime volunteer firefighter Wayne Austen. Eventually the parade made its way to Wait Park, where Canby Fire Chief Jim Davis and Chief Constable Jorge Tro escorted the festive first couple to their thrones at the gazebo. There, master of ceremonies Greg Perez and Canby councilor Sarah Spoon were waiting, to whom the community had given the honor of pushing the plunger symbolically electrifying the park’s decorations and the Christmas tree. Hodson and Spoon offered a few words to commemorate the occasion, and the Oregon Trail Pitchpipers performed festive jingles until the time was up. Finally, Spoon, who recently announced she was stepping down after six years of service, and her family have flipped the switch as the community counts down to bring Canby’s beloved downtown park to life with new color and light. The annual display is a labor of love by the city’s public works and parks maintenance crews and also involves the lights and decorations on the trees along First and Second Avenues and in the Civic Plaza at the exterior of City Hall. For more photos, visit The Canby CurrentThe Facebook page of. Help us build a sustainable news organization to serve Canby for generations to come! Let us know if you can support our efforts to expand our operations and keep all of our content paywall-free. #SwimWithTheCurrent! Like that: As Loading…

