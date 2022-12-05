George Clooney Is Doting Husband As He Helps Wife Amal Show Off Her Dress





The couple were at the event to receive an award for George (Picture: AP) George Clooney proved he is, as ever, Amal’s most adored husband as he stopped on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors to help her show off her stunning dress. The couple attended the Artists Dinner at the Department of State in Washington, DC and looked lovely together as they dressed up for the black tie event. Dressed in a classic black tuxedo, the actor looked handsome as he posed for photos with his lawyer wife Amal. The 44-year-old legal professional stunned on the red carpet in a floor-length dress that featured a cape that trailed behind her as she walked. Before posing together for photographers, George was pictured adjusting the back of his wife’s dress in a sweet moment so he looked picked up at his best. George and Amal were there to show their support for the annual honor awards that recognize performing artists for their contribution to American culture. The actor helped his wife fix her dress on the carpet (Picture: AP)

George and Amal Clooney wowed on the red carpet at the honor ceremony (Picture: Shutterstock) Presented annually since 1978, the Kennedy Awards culminate each December with a gala celebrating five winners. The Ticket to Paradise actor said of the honor, “Growing up in small town Kentucky, I never could have imagined that one day I would be the one sitting on the balcony of the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor.

Amal has supported her husband as he has been recognized for his film work (Picture: AP)

The pair met in Italy while having dinner with friends (Picture: MEGA)

U2 and Gladys Knight were also present at the party (Photo: EPA)

The annual event took place in Washington DC (Picture: AP) It’s a genuinely exciting surprise for the entire Clooney family. Alongside the Hollywood icon on the list, other winners from the past year included Gladys Knight, Cuban-born American composer, bandleader and educator Tania Len and legendary Irish rock band U2, whose members included Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. After: American showbiz news

Georges’ accolades for his film work so far have earned him two Oscars, five Golden Globes, four SAG Awards, a Bafta, two Critics Choice Awards, an Emmy, four National Board of Review Awards and the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. The actor met his human rights lawyer wife through a mutual friend in Italy when the pair were introduced over a casual dinner. They have been married since 2014. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: George Clooney reveals marriage proposal to wife Amal was a disaster

