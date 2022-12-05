Nostalgia Retrograde: Designer Biyans Upbeat Fashion for 2023 – Lifestyle

Sylviana Hamdani (Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 5 December 2022





12:00

Way of life

fashion-show, Biyan, spring-summer collection, fashion

Indonesian fashion maestro Biyan Wanaatmadja showcased an upbeat Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection and disclosed his business strategies for surviving tough times.

Indonesian fashion designer Biyan Wanaatmadja presented an uplifting Spring/Summer 2023 collection of his second line, Studio 133 Biyan at the InterContinental Hotel Jakarta.

“The idea for the collection came from the desire to have fun after [almost] three years of confinement during the pandemic,” Biyan said during a press conference just before the fashion show at the hotel on November 21.

“When every [interaction] was limited, my mind was traveling freely, retrospectively exploring many deep desires. It is this spirit that inspired me to create the collection.

The collection, aptly titled Nostalgia Retrograde, featured ready-to-wear outfits for men and women that exuded the spirit of freedom of the 1960s and 1970s.

“The spirit of freedom reigned during those years,” the soft-spoken designer explained. “It was such a revival after the 1950s, in which [fashion] was so rigid and structured.

In the 1950s, an ultra-feminine hourglass figure, with an accentuated chest and a corset-cinched waist, was favored for women. Dirndl dresses, cropped blouses with puff sleeves and full skirts were all the rage.

At that time, men also went the extra mile to look sharp. By comparison, many younger men sported a preppy look with button-up shirts and monogrammed sweaters, and office workers were mostly dressed in starched suits, ties and khakis.

The following eras were a revolution, with women ditching their corsets and adopting simpler, more comfortable mini-dresses, flowing kaftans and culottes. Men’s fashion has become much more casual with baggy jeans, baggy shirts and windbreaker jackets. Psychedelic prints and neon colors were also young favourites.

“It was a question of freedom of expression [in the 1960s and 1970s]”, Biyan said. “Fashion was all about wearability with unlimited mix-and-match [possibilities] and multiple silhouettes, which align with today’s elements.

Menswear: A male model features a hoodie and shorts with large monogram prints. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani) (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Surreal setting and practical pieces

About 400 loyal Biyan customers attended the fashion show held in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. As the doors opened a little after 7:30 p.m., guests were treated to a bizarre scene of scaffolding lining the seats.

A haunting instrumental melody ushered in the models that weaved between the makeshift bamboo structures. A chorus of neon-colored spotlights taking turns illuminating their path made the whole spectacle feel surreal.

For Spring/Summer 2023, the brand presented a series of pajama-style outfits, reminiscent of home essentials during the pandemic, adorned with optical illusion patterns in rich combinations of electric hues.

The designer also revisited the bohemian style of the 1970s by combining asymmetrical tank tops and bralettes with wide pants in contrasting colors and patterns, creating a suave style. laissez-faire impression.

Audiences might also remember the Flower Power of the 1960s, as some of the designs featured loose summer dresses, shirts and kaftans adorned with geometric floral patterns.

As if in revolt against the understated emblems of the 50s, Biyan also introduced large monograms on oversized tops and baggy pants, giving them a sophisticated urban look.

“These pieces can easily be mixed and matched to suit individual tastes,” the designer said. “The collection gives everyone total freedom. Just wear it however you want.

Biyan completed the urban look of her eclectic collection by pairing it with sleek Mary Jane pumps and Oxford shoes. Some of the models also wore monogrammed bucket hats and carried large bags to accentuate their outfits.

“Biyan has once again proven his creativity in fashion,” said Indonesian filmmaker Dimas Djayadiningrat in a brief interview after the show. “This collection is refreshing with its youthful designs and pop colors.”

Reminiscent of the stay-at-home period: one model showcases a pajama-inspired outfit with daisy motifs. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani) (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

industry survival

Studio 133 Biyan was established in Jakarta in 1985.

“Studio 133 started with me and my team creating a ready-to-wear concept that had a modern traditional spirit,” the designer revealed.

Among the brand’s first collections were traditional Sumatran outfits bra and ample kebayawhich were the favorite outfits of young Indonesian women at formal events at that time.

“[The collections] have been well received by the market,” said Biyan. “But over the years, customers [preferences] amended [to be more modern]. And we always strive to stay relevant with our customers.

Biyan is indeed one of the most successful Indonesian fashion designers. The designer created his first eponymous line in Jakarta in 1984 and has continued to expand nearly four decades later.

“I never dreamed of this,” the designer said in English. “Besides, who am I?”

Biyan was born and raised in Surabaya, East Java. He has always been interested in the visual arts. After finishing high school, he went to study architecture in Germany, but changed his mind during the second semester.

The young man then studied fashion at the Muller & Sohn Private ModeSchule in Düsseldorf and at the London College of Fashion in London.

In 1984, Biyan’s parents asked him to return to Indonesia and pursue a career in his home country.

Today, the designer owns and operates 11 boutiques in Jakarta and Surabaya. Its collections are also available for many retailers in Asia and the Middle East.

“I do not remember [how many] international stockers that we have now,” the designer said. “There are a lot of. And it’s always difficult to meet deadlines and fulfill many commitments.

The 68-year-old has gone through many tough times in his chosen career.

“Fortunately, God has been so good to me and given me so many opportunities,” he said.

During the height of political unrest in Jakarta in 1998, Biyan received a phone call offering to sell her collections at a multi-brand boutique in Singapore.

“It was the first time I sold my collection on the international market,” he said.

However, the sale in the international market tested Biyan’s courage and determination.

“There are so many things to consider [when selling in the international market], [such as] cost price calculations, consistency of fabric sourcing and quality of handmade embellishments,” said the man, who was named Best Designer at the 2006 Nokia Fashion Award.

“But there is no going back. Once you decide to be in this industry, you have to do it.

Another tough time in the industry was when several of its employees fell ill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We then decided to perform weekly PCR tests in the office,” said the designer. “At this moment [the height of the pandemic], PCR testing was still expensive. But we had no choice. If one of my employees catches the virus [at the office] and I came home [undetected]it could infect dozens of other people in their family.

Today, the creator has more than 400 employees.

“Those who started working with me 30 years ago are still with me today,” he said. “They are the ones who always motivate me to move forward.”

How does the creator plan to move forward in the global financial crisis expected in 2023?

“I don’t have any plans,” he said. “I try to survive on a day-to-day basis, year after year, doing the best I can. The rest is really up to God’s good grace.



