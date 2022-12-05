Fashion
Daughter searches for mothers who lost their wedding dresses after facing similar battles
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Sometimes memories of the past can turn into your future.
Jessica Evans’ mother, Vickie, was ready to marry the love of her life on March 24, 1990. But a diagnosis eight days before the big day would stop everything.
She had bruises that wouldn’t go away. She went to the doctor, and my dad said, Oh, it’s probably just a vitamin deficiency, you know, go see the doctor and see what they can do to help you, Jessica Evans said. She received a call the same day from her doctors saying: You need to go home and pack your things; you will stay in the hospital for a while. So go home, say goodbye to your family and go to the hospital with your things because you’re going to be there for a while.
Doctors diagnosed Vickie with leukemia, forcing her to cancel the wedding ceremony.
Her doctor told her that if she wanted to get married, she could get married in the hospital chapel, but that’s not what my mother wanted. She wanted her dream wedding. They said it was the only way to get married this year because in a week you wouldn’t recognize her, Jessica said.
Vickie won her battle with leukemia and a year later in a dress so beautiful, she’s been worn more than once, she married her fiancé, Kurt.
Jessica said her mother and father paid for their wedding themselves, as well as the medical bills for Vickies’ diagnosis. She said Vickies’ cousin passed on her wedding dress to avoid another high cost. After the wedding, Vickie passed the dress on to another family member who wore it at her wedding.
And the dress has been lost since then. After my mom got married, it was given to my dad’s cousin, and they gave it to a thrift store after they got married. She was free to do what she wanted with it because my mom felt like fashion was going to change by then, and she wasn’t supposed to have kids either, Jessica said.
But three years later, Jessica was born. She said she never really thought about the dress until she met her fiancé, Justin.
We were just having fun and going on dates and watching movies together and everything. I noticed that it became harder to go up and down the stairs. I climbed the stairs of his house, unable to breathe, and he just held me. And I’m almost in tears because I can’t breathe, and I don’t know what’s going on, Jessica said.
After noticing that she had bruises like her mother, Jessica went to the doctor where she was also diagnosed with leukemia. Jessica said her doctors told her it was very rare for a mother and daughter to both be diagnosed with cancer.
Jessica was diagnosed just three weeks after meeting Justin.
It was difficult because I saw my mother go through her cancer and live through the aftermath of it, and it was a long journey for her. And what they were telling us, I just couldn’t believe how bad it was going to be, Justin Beehler said.
Jessica said she told Justin he didn’t have to stay with her after the diagnosis, especially since they had only known each other for a month.
I kept telling him, you don’t have a stay. For example, why would you stay with a girlfriend with cancer? You didn’t ask for that, I mean, neither did I, but you really didn’t. He said, I will not leave you. You are my person. And were gonna get you through this so we could get married. And a year later, they were engaged, Jessica said.
Jessica beat her leukemia diagnosis, as did her mother, and is now planning her wedding at the Hudson wedding venue in Wichita.
But there is still one thing missing. Her mother’s wedding dress that was donated to a thrift store in the Wichita, Winfield or Wellington area. Jessica took to social media, posting photos of the dress to see if, by any chance, anyone had purchased it in the past 30 years.
Many people answered Jessica’s call, offering help.
Just random strangers from everywhere commenting and saying, I got married in the 90s; my dress is really similar. They’re not your moms, and they’re not the same, but if you want to take a look, I can send you pictures. Which is really amazing for a stranger I don’t even know to offer her wedding dress, Jessica said.
It was purchased locally at Renis Bridal on Amidon in Wichita. The owner remembers the dress, but said the store didn’t have anything close in stock.
Jessica said if she was unable to find the dress, she would incorporate parts of it into her special day.
Growing up, it wasn’t as important as going through his own journey with his cancer. And now that it’s the same story, they got married right at the time of their cancer. And now were in the same boat. Everything lined up, Justin said.
Jessica hopes anyone who flips through her wedding album will know that her story of battles and triumphs will end the same way her mothers did.
Even when things get dark, there’s always a light at the end, and it doesn’t matter what the light is. It’s a love story that overcomes everything.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.
|
