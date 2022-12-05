A show in Egypt: Dior closes a great year with a dramatic show





Some guests compared it to the now-legendary Fendi show on the Great Wall of China in 2007, under Michael Burke, then CEO of Fendi (now CEO of Louis Vuitton) and Karl Lagerfeld as creative director. The setting, the venue, the clothes: it’s a magical moment, said critic Bryan Gray Yambao (known as Bryanboy on social media) of the Dior show. The Great Wall and the Pyramids are equally monumental. But it’s a men’s show, and the way Kim did it, it’s so different. Jones sent a collection inspired by Egyptian astrology, mixed with sci-fi references. Think of a futuristic arsenal paired with what looked like ski boots; nods to Christian Dior’s heritage (for example, crinoline-style half-kilts inspired by the bias pleated skirt of a 1950s Dior dress called Bonne Fortune); and lots of leather goods.There were 75 looks in all the house celebrates its 75th anniversary this year in a shade of gray, with touches of bright yellow and orange. Some 23 local businesses employing 700 people worked on the show, says Tienne Russo, founder of the show production company behind, Villa Eugnie. Decor materials, including Egyptian cotton fabrics, were sourced locally. The show was followed by a concert: VivaldisThe four Seasonsrecomposed by British composer Max Richter and performed by the 12 Ensemble orchestra. The day before, Dior unveiled a new venue at the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open to the public in March 2023, its guest capsule collection designed by Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears and artistic director of Supreme. The capsule presented as a tableau vivant, surrounded by antiques, was inspired by the look of Black Ivy league students and the style of 1950s jazz musicians. This translated into denim, varsity jackets and plaid shirts. The dramatic spectacle in front of the pyramids and the large-scale capsule collection mark the end of a successful year for Dior. HSBC estimates Christian Dior’s sales jumped 35% from 6.5 billion in 2021 to 8.8 billion this year, outpacing the luxury industry’s average growth of 22%, according to the latest Bain forecast. . A highlight was the reopening of the historic Dior flagship at 30 avenue Montaigne in March. It attracts around 4,000 visitors a day between the store and its gallery space. It’s an extraordinary success, says Beccari.

