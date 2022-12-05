National Blue Jeans Day: 5 trendiest blue denims you must have in your wardrobe | fashion trends





When it comes to wardrobe essentials, our mind naturally gravitates towards denim jeans. Investing in a good pair seems like a good commitment to make once in a while, especially if the fit and shape works with your body. To clarify, denim is actually the blue fabric and jeans are the pants or pants constructed from that fabric. With a timeless, easy-to-wear feel, blue jeans are a must-have for every woman. One of the best things is that they go with the majority of outfits and can be worn literally anywhere from an office meeting to a casual hangout. They are durable and you can wear them for years and years. However, as fashion trends change at a rapid pace, it’s time to update your blue denim collection with these trendy, chic and stylish blue jeans. (Also read: Men’s fashion: 6 bottoms that men must have in their wardrobe ) 1. Wide leg jeans Wide leg jeans are the ideal bottoms for both dressy and casual looks. (pinterest) Recently, this denim trend has become increasingly popular. Wide leg jeans are the ideal bottoms for both dressy and casual looks. It is super comfortable yet stylish and fashionable. It is the ideal model, especially if you are small, because the cut of the jeans gives you length. They look great with shirts and crop tops. If your look is both comfortable and stylish, you must have wide jeans in your wardrobe. 2. Mom jeans It is an ideal denim to wear every day and you can wear it in different ways. (pinterest) Mom jeans got their name because mothers had to rush to check items on lists, complete chores and do housework, so wearing skinny jeans was simply out of the question. Thus, the mom jean, a combination of the straight and baggy cut was born. It’s the perfect mix, giving you plenty of room to move and breathe throughout your day. It’s the perfect jeans to wear every day and you can wear it in different ways. 3. High waisted jeans The best feature of high waisted denim is the optical illusion it creates, which gives you longer legs and makes you look slim. (pinterest) High waisted jeans are the best choice for you if you are bothered by your belly or thick thighs when wearing jeans. The best feature of high waisted denim is the optical illusion it creates, which gives you longer legs and makes you look slim. It’s also a great choice for someone who is short. These jeans have long been a favorite due to their ease of wear and relaxed appearance. It can be worn with just about anything, including a crop top or a tucked-in shirt. 4. Cargo jeans Cargo jeans, often referred to as carpenter pants, have come a long way. (pinterest) Cargo jeans are one of the trendiest denims of the season. Cargo jeans, often referred to as carpenter pants, have come a long way. Once simply functional, they are now made of bold mixed materials like leather and nylon or with large, heavy pockets. For a classic 90s look, wear your cargo jeans with a crop top and chunky platform boots. 5. Printed jeans Printed jeans are a denim trend that deserves its time in the spotlight. (pinterest) Printed jeans are a denim trend that deserves to be celebrated. This denim look has something for everyone, whether you like logomania or graphic designs. It is available in a variety of colors, prints and patterns. Wearing a plain neutral top is a fantastic way to wear printed pants. You can dress effortlessly according to your style and interests. Pair it with a t-shirt for a casual look and a fancy top and jacket for a more fashionable look. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

