Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Cairo





Our social media feeds were filled with Dior Men this weekend, with Kim Jones bringing the fashion crowd to Cairo, Egypt to showcase her Pre-Fall 2023 collection for the home. The show was filled with exciting moments, from the stunning venue to the brand’s latest guest design program with Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory. Unsurprisingly, the event saw a host of stars, with big names like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse making their red carpet debuts. Elsewhere we spotted the key tendencies like dunecore and astrology influences throughout the collection. Keep scrolling to see a recap of the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 presentation in Cairo. The place

Guests traveled to Cairo, Egypt to view Kim Jones’ latest collection for Dior Men. The show wasn’t anywhere – the collection was revealed with the Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World, serving as the backdrop. Spectators sat in the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is due to open to the public in 2023. Dunecore reigns supreme

One of the main trends spotted on Jones’ last runway was dunecore, with a series of looks featuring clothing and silhouettes reminiscent of the film. Dunes. Composed of 75 looks, which symbolize the 75 years of the Parisian house, the range was largely dressed in an ivory and pale gray color palette, while the models darted in fluid silhouettes. Mesh outer layers highlighted suits, jackets and coats, and enveloping skirt-pant hybrids were paired with tall boots. ” I always loved dune, which was truly the first of science fiction. And we worked with NASA on some of the more technical prints,” Jones said. vogue inspiration. Celestial influences

In addition to Dunes, Jones was inspired by the stars and space for the Pre-Fall 2023 collection. “My interest in ancient Egypt is all about the stars and the sky. It’s this fascination with the ancient world and the parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past,” the designer explained in a press release. “It’s linked to Christian Dior in this sense and by his fascination with symbols and superstitions that recur throughout his life and work, one of which is the star,” he continued. “Both in the collection and in the show, there’s a sense of star-guided and what that can entail in many ways. It’s about how the past shapes the future or an idea of ​​the future from the past.These influences could be seen on sci-fi type headwear as well as stars and constellations sewn onto knitted sweaters. The participants 1 of 8

The Pre-Fall 2023 collection saw a star-studded guest list including Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their red carpet debut as a couple after four years of dating. The Batman The star wore an ivory suit ensemble, while the model appeared in a see-through dress. Other guests included Naomi Campbell, Lewis Hamilton, Thomas Doherty, EXO’s Sehun, Lila Moss and many more. “Dior Tears” with guest designer Tremaine Emory One of the key elements of the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023 presentation was a partnership with Tremaine Emory. The Denim Tears founder guest-designed the collection, splashing select items such as track pants and sweaters with “Dior Tears” branding. The house’s shoe designer, Thibo Denis, also shared a preview of the footwear range, which included mules and fuzzy trainers.

