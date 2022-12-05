George Clooney fixes his wife Amal Clooney’s dress on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter George Clooney was photographed fixing the dress of his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC. The ceremony was held on behalf of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and celebrated 45 recipients of lifetime artistic achievement. Among those honored at the evening were George Clooney, U2, Christian and contemporary pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, musician Gladys Knight and Cuban-born American composer, bandleader and educator Tania Len. Upon arrival, however, Georges did not focus on the event itself, but on sorting out his wife’s dress, which had become tangled in the back as she posed for photos. As a result, the actor was pictured crouching behind her and unfolding the train while Amal smiled. The dress itself, a scarlet crimson fitted ensemble, was designed by Valentino and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline in addition to the train. Amal paired the look with a matching clutch and diamond jewelry. George opted for a classic bow-tie tuxedo for the occasion. Whether saving humanity, staging a heist, or steering a ship through dangerous seas, actor George Clooney’s unique brand of heartfelt charisma and complete embodiment of a character have brought us to root for him every time,” the John F Kennedy Center said in a statement. . Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Amy Grant became the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, then also thrived after transitioning to mainstream pop with hit after hit, and is now revered as the queen of Christian pop. In her 55-year musical career, America’s legendary soul singer and beloved Empress Gladys Knight has risen from the Pips of Georgia to Grammyroyalty, showcasing a limitless vocal range and a soul that has stood the test of time. the test of time. The center also described U2 as one of the most influential rock bands of the modern rock era, highlighting their iconic anthems, powerful lyrics and powerful messages of social justice and global citizenship.

