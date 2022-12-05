Iran says ‘morality police’ have been abandoned after weeks of protests sparked by woman’s death

Tehran – Iran has scrapped its so-called “morality police” after more than two months of protests sparked by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly breaking the country’s strict women’s dress code, Iranian media reported on Sunday. local.

Protests led by women, described as “riots” by authorities, have swept Iran since the 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin died in custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the ” morality police” in Tehran.

Protesters burned their compulsory hijab-wearing head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans, and since Amini’s death, an increasing number of women have chosen not to wear hijab, especially in parts of Tehran.

“The morality police have nothing to do with the judicial system and have been abolished,” said Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, quoted by the ISNA news agency.

His comment came during a religious conference where he responded to an attendee who asked “why the morality police were closed,” according to the report.

It was unclear whether the so-called vice police would be replaced by another force or authority.

The Interior Ministry, which is in charge of the vice squad, has not commented publicly on its status, according to Reuters news agency. reported Sunday.

Iranians who live in Brazil protest the death of Mahsa Amini, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Ever since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled Iran’s US-backed monarchy, there has been some kind of official oversight of strict dress code for both men and women.

But under hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the morality police – officially known as the Gasht-e Ershad or “Guidance Patrol” – were created to “spread the culture of modesty and hijab”.

The units were set up by Iran’s Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution, which today is headed by President Ebrahim Raisi.

They began their patrols in 2006 to enforce the dress code which also requires women to wear long clothes and prohibits shorts, ripped jeans and other clothing deemed immodest.

The announcement of the unit’s abolition came a day after Montazeri said “parliament and the judiciary are working” on whether the law requiring women to cover their heads should be changed.

Raisi said in televised comments on Saturday that Iran’s republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched “but there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible.”

“Spreading Corruption”

The hijab became compulsory in 1983.

Morality cops first issued warnings before they began cracking down and arresting women 15 years ago.

Squads were usually made up of men in green uniforms and women in black chadors, clothing that covers the head and upper body.

In this file photo taken on July 23, 2007, an Iranian policewoman talks to women about her clothes during a crackdown aimed at enforcing the Islamic dress code in the capital Tehran (Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

The role of the units has evolved, but has always been controversial even among presidential candidates.

Dress standards have gradually changed, especially under the relatively moderate former President Hassan Rohani.

But in July this year, his successor, the ultra-conservative Raisi, called for the mobilization of “all state institutions to enforce the headscarf law”.

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in an interview on state television at the office of the Presidency in Tehran, Iran, September 28, 2022. (Office of the Iranian presidency via AP)

Raisi charged at the time that “the enemies of Iran and Islam have targeted the cultural and religious values ​​of society by spreading corruption.”

Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia has also employed morality police to enforce female dress codes and other rules of behavior. Since 2016, the force there has been sidelined in a push by the Sunni Muslim kingdom to shed its austere image.

In September, the Union of Iranian People’s Islamic Party, the country’s main reformist party, called for the repeal of the hijab law.

The party, created by relatives of former reformist president Mohammad Khatami, asks the authorities to “prepare the legal elements paving the way for the cancellation of the compulsory hijab law”.

As recently as Saturday, he also called on the Islamic Republic to “officially announce the end of the activities of the morality police” and to “allow peaceful demonstrations”.

Iran accuses its enemy the United States and its allies, including Britain and Israel, as well as Kurdish groups based outside the country, of fomenting the street protests.

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by a non-Associated Press individual and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a police motorcycle and a trash can burn during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who had been detained by the National Vice Police, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

More than 300 people have been killed in the unrest, including dozens of members of the security forces, an Iranian general said on Monday.

The Oslo-based non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday that at least 448 people had been “killed by security forces during ongoing nationwide protests”.

Thousands of people have been arrested, including prominent Iranian actors and footballers.

Among them was actor Hengameh Ghaziani, detained last month. She had posted a video of herself taking off her headgear on Instagram. She was later released on bail, Iranian news agencies reported.