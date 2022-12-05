Fashion
Will Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “Color of the Year 2023”, shape fashion trends?
Power, exuberance, vigor, happiness and optimism. The year 2023 is shaping up to be a very auspicious year, according to the symbols and meanings attributed to Pantone’s designated color of the year, Viva Magenta.
Derived from red, without being aggressive or dominating, this shade is also synonymous with experimentation and self-expression, but that’s not all…
Here is what Viva Magenta tells us about the coming year.
“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time”, “a new narrative”. These are the words used by Pantone to present the color of 2023, Viva Magenta.
Read more: Need inspiration for your next evening outfits? Watch red carpet fashion
This gives hope that the coming months will give us some respite, after months of gloom on the economic and geopolitical fronts. Next year could see positive changes or, if the color experts are right, it could bring glimpses of new perspectives.
Relief. Especially since Pantone experts associate this new color with joy, optimistic celebration, strength, dynamism, even vigor, terms reflecting a certain positive energy that is not at least not to honor in recent years.
“A New Story”
After Very Peri, the Pantone color of 2022, associated with inventiveness and creativity, Viva Magenta code name Pantone 18-1750 aims to establish a new dynamic, by writing “a new narrative”, between power and exuberance.
It’s all true. Note, with regard to the description provided by Pantone, this hybrid color between purple, violet and pink is only defined with ultra positive superlatives.
What make us want to dive headlong into the future, and to embrace this new vision which seems for the moment very far from the ambient gloom of recent months, even years.
“Brave and fearless, a thrilling color whose exuberance promotes joyous and optimistic celebration…It’s a lively red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and unrestrained self-expression, a hue electrifying and limitless,” says Pantone on its website.
And to top it off, it’s also “bold, witty, and inclusive of everyone.”
A symbol of a great year to come, then.
Magentaverse
But Viva Magenta also reflects another part of our evolving narrative, navigating between the physical and the virtual.
In short, a hybrid shade that embodies the changes to come in our daily lives.
“Drawing on the spirit of Viva Magenta, Pantone explores the dynamic between artificial intelligence and human creativity to create ‘The Magentaverse’ available to the public for the first time,” says Pantone.
But know that it is not a question of forgetting the essential, nature, with which we all need to reconnect.
“In this age of technology, we seek inspiration from nature and what is real.
“Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to the original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, [it] galvanizes our spirit, helping us develop our inner strength,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.
Fashion will have to make some adjustments
The designers of the big fashion houses have not yet unveiled their collections for Fall/Winter 2023, but the previous season we had a preview of the inspirations for the next Spring/Summer…
And thinking about it, it is clear that Viva Magenta, or any other color close to this shade, was not really in the spotlight.
Read more: Elizabeth Taylor’s Oscars Lucky Dress Found and Auctioned
As for the trends defined by the fashion search engine Tagwalk, which works to filter the catwalks of the various fashion weeks, the main shades making the news this season are cobalt blue, pastels, lilac, silver, neon, gold, orange and possibly transparent, which will be part of the game.
However, many celebrities did not wait for the announcement of the color of the year 2023 to appropriate Viva Magenta, like Chiara Ferragni who wore it in accents; Selena Gomez who sported a satin version at the premiere of her documentary my mind and me at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, and Kate Middleton who, according to the Instagram accounts that her fans have dedicated to her looks, wears the color of the coming year quite regularly. AFP Relax news
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/style/2022/12/05/will-viva-magenta-pantone039s-039colour-of-the-year-2023039-shape-fashion-trends
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of ‘betraying Pakistan and playing a double game’ against the government
- Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard wins Miss Maine Field Hockey award
- Will Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “Color of the Year 2023”, shape fashion trends?
- Arab stars of tomorrow 2022: Adam Bessa, actor (Tunisia) | Features
- Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – Snow GA03131
- Neom draws first Bollywood shoot
- Fighting in Ukraine to slow down in winter months, US intelligence says – BBC News
- Trump sentenced after calling for partial ‘termination’ of constitution for election lie
- Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanying President Joko Widodo returns solo
- Albanians should be banned from seeking asylum in the UK, the minister said.
- Roger Federer scores at John McEnroe Tennis Academy (inside video)
- PM Narendra Modi tops the list