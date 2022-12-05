Will Viva Magenta, Pantone’s “Color of the Year 2023”, shape fashion trends?

Power, exuberance, vigor, happiness and optimism. The year 2023 is shaping up to be a very auspicious year, according to the symbols and meanings attributed to Pantone’s designated color of the year, Viva Magenta.

Derived from red, without being aggressive or dominating, this shade is also synonymous with experimentation and self-expression, but that’s not all…

Here is what Viva Magenta tells us about the coming year.

“An unconventional shade for an unconventional time”, “a new narrative”. These are the words used by Pantone to present the color of 2023, Viva Magenta.

This gives hope that the coming months will give us some respite, after months of gloom on the economic and geopolitical fronts. Next year could see positive changes or, if the color experts are right, it could bring glimpses of new perspectives.

Relief. Especially since Pantone experts associate this new color with joy, optimistic celebration, strength, dynamism, even vigor, terms reflecting a certain positive energy that is not at least not to honor in recent years.

“A New Story”

After Very Peri, the Pantone color of 2022, associated with inventiveness and creativity, Viva Magenta code name Pantone 18-1750 aims to establish a new dynamic, by writing “a new narrative”, between power and exuberance.

It’s all true. Note, with regard to the description provided by Pantone, this hybrid color between purple, violet and pink is only defined with ultra positive superlatives.

What make us want to dive headlong into the future, and to embrace this new vision which seems for the moment very far from the ambient gloom of recent months, even years.

“Brave and fearless, a thrilling color whose exuberance promotes joyous and optimistic celebration…It’s a lively red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and unrestrained self-expression, a hue electrifying and limitless,” says Pantone on its website.

And to top it off, it’s also “bold, witty, and inclusive of everyone.”

A symbol of a great year to come, then.

Magentaverse

But Viva Magenta also reflects another part of our evolving narrative, navigating between the physical and the virtual.

In short, a hybrid shade that embodies the changes to come in our daily lives.

“Drawing on the spirit of Viva Magenta, Pantone explores the dynamic between artificial intelligence and human creativity to create ‘The Magentaverse’ available to the public for the first time,” says Pantone.

But know that it is not a question of forgetting the essential, nature, with which we all need to reconnect.

“In this age of technology, we seek inspiration from nature and what is real.

“Rooted in the primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to the original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, [it] galvanizes our spirit, helping us develop our inner strength,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Fashion will have to make some adjustments

The designers of the big fashion houses have not yet unveiled their collections for Fall/Winter 2023, but the previous season we had a preview of the inspirations for the next Spring/Summer…

And thinking about it, it is clear that Viva Magenta, or any other color close to this shade, was not really in the spotlight.

As for the trends defined by the fashion search engine Tagwalk, which works to filter the catwalks of the various fashion weeks, the main shades making the news this season are cobalt blue, pastels, lilac, silver, neon, gold, orange and possibly transparent, which will be part of the game.

However, many celebrities did not wait for the announcement of the color of the year 2023 to appropriate Viva Magenta, like Chiara Ferragni who wore it in accents; Selena Gomez who sported a satin version at the premiere of her documentary my mind and me at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, and Kate Middleton who, according to the Instagram accounts that her fans have dedicated to her looks, wears the color of the coming year quite regularly. AFP Relax news