Why Portia From ‘The White Lotus’ Is TV’s Best Dressed Character

Alex Bovaird, costume designer The white lotus, is one of the best working on television today. I still think about that blue and white striped polo shirt that Shane (Jake Lacy) wore in the season one opening scene. You see the polo shirt, the way it’s just a little too tight and maybe looks like something his mom bought him for Christmas, and you get it right away, before he even opens his arrogant little mouth: God, this guy is a asshole.

The costumes of the Bovairds are documentary, anthropological. They’re not fantastic like a Pat Field costume, or ambitious like Sandy Powell’s artwork for Martin Scorses period films. They don’t even take a grain of reality, like Heidi Bivens does on Euphoria (or Mona May did it with clueless), and expand it into a fantasy world. Instead, Bovairds’ costumes are alarmingly accurate, providing that same sinking feeling that creator Mike Whites’ dialogue elicits. When Daphne and Cameron, a wealthy couple in their thirties showing their newly wealthy friends Harper and Ethan how the other half lives, struggle to remember whether they voted or not, it occurred to me bear in mind that I might describe them to friends as such: they dress like people who are so eager to disengage from world events that they cannot remember in these politically manic times if they voted or not ! In other words: put together but not exceptionally styled. He grabs a little Casablanca silk blouse from Mr. Porter to watch the party for their Sicilian vacation, and maybe he has a fancy watch; she, on the other hand, ordered everything in the Resort Vibes montage on Net-a-Porter two weeks ago.

Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), the Gen Z assistant of white lotusPseudo-ingenue Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), dresses like she has the Depop doldrums. She wears track pants pulled too high with a baggy Tommy Hilfiger rugby short that too has an elastic around the waist (one of those wacky commercial garments that hopes to hit nine trends at once). A scorching morality reel means she doesn’t want to shop at Shein like some of her friends do, so she’s cobbled things together from online second-hand sites and a few Instagram thrift stores. Portia doesn’t dress like a character from Euphoria; she dresses like a lost young woman who watches Euphoria. Ouch.

HBO.

His costumes are probably Bovaird’s best creation this season or last. (Perhaps Nicole Mossbacher, the wealthy tech boss with her precision-edited but somehow quickly acquired holiday wardrobe in the first season, comes in second.) What Bovaird understood so well about of Portia is that she is not an enthusiast who lives for fashion but is a woman of a generation for whom style, or its approximation, is exercised as a divine right. Or maybe it’s even more fundamental than that: colors, prints and a sort of postmodern windfall of misunderstood film, TV and music references are like water and air, the basis of any wardrobe. .

Portia’s clothes embody the lament of her youth: she’s desperate to date someone, she says at one point, who totally ignores the talk because she’s so sick of TikTok and Bumble. And yet, as her sloppy wardrobe tells us, it’s impossible for her to switch off. Whether it’s a personal or generational issue is a question only she can answer.

Mia and Lucia, two sex workers who profit from the sex-addicted Hollywood hotshot played by Michael Imperioli, covet sequined minidresses and Gucci Alessandro Michele rompers that belie that classic belief that owning a certain dress or pair of shoes will change your life. Even Harper, the mud batting attorney played by Aubrey Plaza, seems to have a relatable appreciation for clothes. She may feel ambivalent about herself and her husband’s newfound wealth, but she’s obviously done some shopping before the trip. who suggest she spent her twenties scrolling through influencers on Instagram even though she could roll her eyes at them . (This brand that makes her white dress has a note on her site that says Our mission is to provide financial empowerment to disadvantaged women. One can see how a woman like Harper, newly guilty of her financial security, might find that eye-catching quality in a cut-out micro-mini dress.)

Portia, on the other hand, is fashion conscious. What seemed extreme not so long ago is now just basic. She wears a ridiculous sweater vest with swans swimming on it with ripped denim shorts like everyone else wears a t-shirt and baseball cap. Although her clothes look so chaotic that they suggest cultivated taste and devotion, she actually has no time to worry about how the clothes cling to her body, and she doesn’t care. don’t really care. she’s much more interested in adorning herself with piercings, her nails in acid green polish, her hair in bleach (well, when she feels like it. A little root is cool). When she wears a shirt printed with cartoon images of women that looks like a Wet Seal knockoff three or four years after Gianni Versace’s groundbreaking spring 1991 collection put Warhol serigraphs on a couture dress, we don’t Doesn’t seem like she’s trying to educate us about Gianni’s mind. It just blows the ubiquitous, vague vibes of nostalgia. It’s not that Bovaird is suggesting Gen-Zers aren’t stylish; in fact, she dresses Portia up to suggest they’re almost too elegant. (And let’s be clear: some of the most stylish people in the world belong to Generation Z.) Instead, she follows through Portia how clothes that seem chaotic and impenetrable for anyone over 28 may reflect a feeling of chaos and confusion inside.

HBO.

Everything is perfect: no one says anything about her clothes. Neither her gently awakened suitor nor her hilariously bad taste suitor compliments her exposed abs or her beautiful hair; you don’t even hear older men commenting on her looks. The only clue we have (at least so far) as to what the others are doing with his clothes is in the last episode, when Tanya tells him they’re going to Palermo on their new buddy Quentins yacht and the hull must bring cute things. Do you have cute things? And when Portia said yes, Tanya responded with brilliant Coolidge rudeness, are you sure? Faced with this generational divide in clothing, older generations find it increasingly preferable to keep quiet. But sometimes a boomer can’t help it.

The joke only gets more evil when we see what Portia thinks are cute things, like a stretchy blue tube top and matching pair of pants she wears on a date with Leo. Her TikTok feed probably served her to dissect the Spice Girls aesthetic, double knots and all. (Loved that in an instant we saw her turn her face away from the camera, revealing how many clips it took to fix her hair like that. Like: the limits of my own hair length be damned! I do it the Spice Girls way!)

HBO.

Just a few years ago, a high-level boss could require his assistant to wear a specific uniform or at least adhere to a dress code; now, of course, even the most powerful people know that you can’t really tell people what to wear. (Hence: crop tops at the office.) Tanya’s lack of sartorial direction adds to the bewilderment of her job; Usually mandates like wear a blazer or always wear black are a major way for a new hire to help navigate their boss’ needs and priorities. Without such suggestions, it’s unclear to Portia what she’s even being paid for. Is she Tanya’s friend? His therapist? His sidekick? If his job is just to read vanity lounge in the dark while her boss sleeps nearby, you can’t blame her for dressing like an extra in a 2003 Disney Channel music video.

HBO.

What makes a disguise good? I also thought about it in my (admittedly very Trdy!) visualization of Tr, whose costumes have been salivating the internet since its release nearly two months ago. I was surprised at the attention to clothing given the use of understated brands like The Row and Yohji Yamamoto; The Row, in particular, is often criticized online for looking too boring or quiet. What is striking about their appearance in Tr it’s that you see how special, elegant and deep the clothes are. Seeing the clothes move in the world that this character inhabits in the driver’s seat of a Porsche, walking around a beautiful brutalist apartment, or giving an obnoxious lecture to a naive young student makes us understand clothes better and, in turn, the character who wears them. When I saw Portia stepping onto that yacht in the handkerchief dress printed with sparkles and a pair of Converse sneakers, I could just imagine her typing in Poshmark vintage Cavalli, then maybe, vintage mall dress 90s. (It’s actually a newer dress, from the French Connection brand.) Whether Bovaird thought things through in that level of detail doesn’t really matter. If a costume designer suggests to us that much of an off-screen character’s inner life comes only through the work of fabric and print, that’s an incredible achievement.