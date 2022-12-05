Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Menswear Collection





Fausto Puglisi is not locked into the codes of Roberto Cavalli. Proof of this is that this pre-season comes from his muses Millicent Rogers and Georgia OKeeffe. Neither were the glamazon type. Rogers was an oil heiress who turned to fighting for Native American civil rights later in life, and OKeeffe, of course, was an artist. New Mexico is the link between them; the two women called him at home. Enthusiastic Americanophile, Puglisi made a pilgrimage to the Southwest earlier this year. His turquoise jewelry accessorizes many of his pre-fall looks, and he’s used the veined blue stone to inspire the bright color of flowing chiffon dresses. That said, there are plenty of pieces here that you would never guess were by Cavalli. The requisite leopard-polka dot dresses and zebra-striped capes are present and correct, as is a photo print of fur, and the cut-out numbers that Jennifer Lopez has adopted as her red carpet uniform have also proliferated. They’re selling like hot cake here in the US, Puglisi said at a New York premiere. Hed spent the previous days at Art Basel Miami, where the devilish pin-up print shirt he wore from the men’s collection (it has devil horns) received many requests for approval. The surprise, then, is how Puglisi continues to expand the Cavalli aesthetic. Pre-Fall has a tiered, ruffled plaid dress that almost qualifies as folksy, a brown corduroy skirt suit, other perfectly fitted Prince of Wales check pieces, and double-faced cashmere coats that Rogers would have found useful in her pre-New Mexico days as a New York socialite. He said the fall collection hell show on the runway in February would continue to break into new territory.

