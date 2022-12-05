How much would you pay for Steve Jobs’ Birkenstocks?





How much would you pay for Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks? I would pay to watch them, Whoopi Goldberg said last week at a Birkenstock party at Cipriani Wall Street. About 75 cents, she added. Mr. Jobs’ well-worn beige suede Arizona sandals, which Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs wore in the 1970s and 1980s while developing Apple computers in his family garage in Los Altos, California , have been sold for $218,750 by an undisclosed buyer at auction last month, according to The Associated Press. The shoes were now on display in a clear plastic box for a crowd that included an international mix of fashion editors and Ms. Goldberg at one of the company’s first major events in the United States. The brand will be 250 years old in 2024, and the party was in preparation for the anniversary. Birkenstock executives did not comment or respond to questions about how the shoes ended up at the event.

The Great Hall, with its vaulted ceilings over 50 feet, was staged like a giant lush jungle, dotted with ferns, mosses, banana leaves and hedges. In the middle of the room, a clearance has been set up for a vast exhibition space, where the brand has exhibited its treasures, like in a museum. In the back, surreal projections of raw materials scaled the walls, while below, a Santa Claus workshop of angry elves, rows of tattoo artists at workbenches, inscribed fitted sneakers with custom details for the guests. An entire side room was dedicated to foot massages.

Among the shoes on display were several of Birkenstock’s most famous fashion collaborations: Marc Jacobs’ unauthorized riff from his 1993 Perry Ellis grunge collection; strappy sneaker boots by Rick Owens; elegant Jil Sander clogs; bejeweled Manolo Blahniks and handmade Dior mules. It was next to these that Mr. Jobs’ everyday Arizonas were displayed.

Despite the new value of Mr. Jobs’ sandals, the fashion crowd was not particularly interested in owning them. Got so many, said Mrs. Goldberg, wearing a pair of black rubbers Super Birki clogs. I don’t need his.

They would have no value to me, said Joerg Koch, editor and managing director of 032c, the German fashion publication. I am not a collector. I collect books. James Harris, the co-host of menswear podcast Throwing Fits, said he would pay negative money because these are baked beyond recognition. But Mordechai Rubinstein, a fashion consultant who manages the Instagram account Mr Death, saw metaphysical value. You could say, I carry the soul of Steve Jobs. Want to touch the soul of Steve Jobs? This is the closest you’ll get there. Slip into it. Yet Mr. Rubinstein added: I wouldn’t buy them.

About an hour into the party, the room was buzzing. Next to the souvenirs was a carefully crafted Birkenstock bed, which the company has been manufacturing since 2017. A trio of young women stepped in and took selfies. At the bar, the singer Chanese Elif performed Cant Take My Eyes Off You on a small circular stage, rising above a circle of greenery. Waiters wore beige jackets, khakis and Birkenstock Arizona sandals or Boston clogs, the brand’s most iconic styles. The atmosphere was orderly but relaxed. Had past small plates of roast salmon, steak or chicken with rice.

Capucine Lavaune, a budding influencer on TikTok, said she would pay $10 for Mr. Jobs’ Birkenstocks because influence doesn’t make a lot of money, she said.

Jian DeLeon, director of menswear and editorial at Nordstrom, leaned against a display of memorabilia with Noah Thomas, associate director of menswear and kids fashion at Macys. Together they run the Mule Boyz Instagram account, which celebrates backless shoes. It’s an Arizona, not a Boston, so it’s not really in my wheelhouse, Mr. DeLeon said. I would prefer a turtleneck. As the evening drew to a close, Oliver Reichert, Managing Director of Birkenstocks, wearing well-worn suede Arizonas, entertained his young children by the Birkenstock bed.

Mr. Reichert, who also would not say who owned the shoes, said he would pay the middle of the doughnut, or in other words, nothing. I have a shoe size 47, so they are too small for me. Quick Question is a collection of dispatches from red carpets, gala dinners and other events that bring celebrities out of hiding.

