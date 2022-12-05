Rhea Chakraborty’s latest fashion outing is perfect for a glamorous night out; see the pictures





The most of Rhea ChakrabortyPhotographs from on Instagram prove that she has a keen sense of fashion and an eclectic wardrobe that includes both traditional Indian attire like sarees, lehengas and the like, as well as Western attire that screams style and glamour.

The actor recently shared photos from an indoor photo shoot, where she looked steamy in a glamorous monochromatic ensemble. In the series of photos, the 30-year-old became the face of a clothing brand, wearing a long, flowing black jacket with a white geometric outline near the shoulders, collars, cuffs and other places, on a matching black crop top. which allowed her to flaunt her belly. RheaThe velvet jacket featured elbow length sleeves and she paired it with a similarly designed short skirt with side slits. The actor also wore a pair of black stilettos with silver straps around the ankles to complete the perfect look for a date night. “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Out loud,” she captioned the footage. To complete the look, Rhea chose a stunning night makeup look that accentuated her features. Makeup artist Mahima Motwani made her eyes look pronounced with black eyeliner and light pink eyeshadow. A subtle base and lots of contouring made her skin glow. Rhea wore light brown lipstick and left her hair loose in messy waves. While in one of the photos she had a center parting for her hair, in another look she seemed to be playing with her hair. The actor also wore a pair of chain earrings and rings from Varun Raheja’s Azotiique jewelry brand. Some time ago the ‘Jalebi‘ actor had posted photos in a sari that she had styled delicately, which accentuated her figure and made her look like a dream. Styled by celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Rhea had captioned the photos, Saari shaktiinfluenced by the adage ‘naari shakti‘, which stands for women’s empowerment. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

