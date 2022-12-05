Richard Osman’s famous bride looks incredibly striking in her plunging wedding dress



















December 05, 2022 – 10:34 |



Nicholas Murphy

Unnecessary host Richard Osman has shared his first wedding photo with Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver after getting married at Goodwood House, the Duke of Richmond’s 4,900 hectare estate.

seven months later announcing her engagementRichard Osman married his fiancée Ingrid Oliver, who looked simply stunning in their first wedding photo. The Pointless host took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he had married the Doctor Who actress at a “magical” ceremony, writing, “The most magical and joyous day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We are so, so happy.” Loading player… WATCH: Richard Osman opens up about his romance with wife and Doctor Who star Ingrid The snapshot, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of adored, showed the newlyweds exiting Goodwood House’s large yellow drawing room, complete with arches, gold paintings and chandeliers. Set in 4,900 acres, the West Sussex country home is the seat of the Duke of Richmond. While Richard looked dapper in a royal blue three-piece suit, black tie and red boutonniere, his new bride wowed in a mermaid wedding dress that highlighted her figure. EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades Marries Lisa Zbozen in Romantic Barbados Wedding Richard and Ingrid were married at Goodwood House on December 3. Photo: Nicci Hudson Ingrid’s dress featured vintage puff sleeves and a long train, and she upped the glamor with a low V-neck featuring a plunging sheer panel. Adding some classic touches, she accessorized with a two-row pearl necklace and matching earrings, and held a traditional white flower bouquet. Crowding into the comments section in droves, his fans wrote, “Congratulations, what a great picture,” and, “Congratulations Richard! You both look amazing.” Richard before talked about the first time he saw Ingrid while filming an episode of a BBC game show, House of games – but he admitted that Sir Michael Pincent had in fact played an important role in setting them up! The couple met on House of Games “We were doing an episode and my lovely partner Ingrid whose actress – she’s in Doctor Who and all sorts of things – I saw her name on the list and I had never met her but I I was like ‘Oh I like her’ and she agreed to come on the show and I think she was desperately trying not to flirt on the show,” he told Lorraine Kelly. He went on to explain that he wasn’t quite sure how to show his interest in Ingrid, given that it was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Michael arranged for them all to have a bottle of wine at a nearby park, and their relationship grew from there. They sparked engagement rumors in April 2022 when Ingrid was spotted with a shimmering emerald ring on her wedding finger, and Richard confirmed the happy news in an interview with The Guardian. DOCTOR WHO LATEST: Doctor Who’s new sidekick finally revealed – and we’re so excited Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20221205158782/richard-osman-famous-bride-plunging-wedding-dress-royal-country-home-photo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos